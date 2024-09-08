Firmware Compatible Products

Mellanox Quantum™ based switches and ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode Speed Supported Number of Lanes Used HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 50Gb/s HDR100 100Gb/s InfiniBand 2 lanes of 50Gb/s EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 25Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between Mellanox Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.

Switch to Switch Connectivity

Switch Switch Cable H cable DAC H cable AOC HDR DAC HDR AOC EDR DAC EDR AOC Mellanox Quantum Mellanox Quantum No such cable HDR100 HDR HDR EDR EDR Switch-IB 2 Mellanox Quantum Not Supported Not Supported EDR Not supported EDR EDR

Adapter to Switch Connectivity

Adapter Switch Cable H cable DAC H cable AOC HDR DAC HDR AOC EDR DAC EDR AOC ConnectX-6 200Gb/s Mellanox Quantum HDR100 HDR100 HDR HDR EDR EDR ConnectX-6 100Gb/s Mellanox Quantum HDR100 HDR100 EDR EDRa EDR EDR

a. This is currently not supported. For further information see Known Issues 1796936.

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed Cable Cable Length Link Up Time Limitations SDR Optical Up to 100M 10 Copper Up to 2M 10 QDR Optical 3/10/15/100M 10 Note: QDR speed is only supported when using FDR cables. See Validated and Supported FDR Cables. FDR Optical 3/10/15/100M 15 Note: When using MC2207310-0xx optical cables, FDR speed is supported only with 10m/15m/30m and only on ports #7 and #9–#30. EDR Optical Up to 100M 25 Copper Up to 3M 25 HDR Optical Up to 100M 60 Note: HDR optical cables support only HDR speed. Thus, when mask is configured to HDR, the link is not raised when connecting to EDR devices. Copper Up to 2M 60

Speed Cable OPN # Description FDR MC2207310-003 Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m FDR MC2207310-010 Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m FDR MC2207310-015 Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m FDR MC2207310-100 Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m FDR MC220731V-005 Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

Speed Cable OPN # Description EDR MCP1600-E001 Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 1M EDR MCP1600-E002 Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 2M EDR MCP1600-E00A Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 0.5M EDR MFA1A00-E010 Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 10m EDR MFA1A00-E015 Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 15m EDR MFA1A00-E100 Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 100m EDR MCP1OPT-E002 Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m EDR MMA1L10-CR Mellanox® optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km EDR MMA1L30-CM Mellanox® optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

Note EDR links raise with RS_FEC.

Speed Cable OPN # Description HDR MCP1650-H001E30 Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG HDR MCP1650-H002E26 Mellanox® Passive Copper Cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG HDR MCP1650-H00AE30 Mellanox® Passive Copper Cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H001R30 Mellanox® Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H01AR30 Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H002R26 Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG HDR MCP7H50-H02AR26 Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG HDR MCP7H50-H003R26 Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 3m, 26AWG HDR MFS1S00-H003E Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m HDR MFS1S00-H005E Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m HDR MFS1S00-H010E Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m HDR MFS1S00-H100E Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m HDR MFS1S50-H0xxE Mellanox® Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m HDR MFS1S90-H003E Mellanox® Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m HDR MCA7J50-H003R* Mellanox® Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored HDR MCA7J50-H004R* Mellanox® Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored HDR MCA7J50-H005R* Mellanox® Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 5m, colored HDR MCA1J00-H003E* Mellanox® Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab HDR MCA1J00-H004E* Mellanox® Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab HDR MCA1J00-H005E* Mellanox® Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 5m, yellow pulltab

Note *These cable were tested only with switch to switch connectivity. For further information, see Known Issue 1996051 (see Known Issues)