NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2000.3276 Release Notes
Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the Mellanox Quantum™ firmware. This firmware complements the Mellanox Quantum™ switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.

This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR EDR, HDR

Supported Switch Systems

This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:

Model Number

Description

MQM8790

Mellanox Quantum ™ 40-port Non-blocking Externally Managed HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch

Firmware Interoperability

This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.

HCA/Switch

Firmware Version

Quantum

27.2000.3276

Switch-IB

11.2000.3276

Switch-IB 2

15.2000.3276

ConnectX®-6

20.26.4012

ConnectX®-5 Ex

16.26.4012

ConnectX®-5

16.26.4012

ConnectX®-4

12.26.4012

ConnectX®-3 Pro

2.42.5000

ConnectX®-3

2.42.5000

Connect-IB®

10.16.1200

MFT

4.13.3
Note

The minimal required ConnectX-6 firmware version is 20.25.1532.

Supported Cables

Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix

Mellanox Quantum™ based switches and ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode

Speed Supported

Number of Lanes Used

HDR

200Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 50Gb/s

HDR100

100Gb/s InfiniBand

2 lanes of 50Gb/s

EDR

100Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 25Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between Mellanox Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.

Switch to Switch Connectivity

Switch

Switch

Cable

H cable DAC

H cable AOC

HDR DAC

HDR AOC

EDR DAC

EDR AOC

FDR DAC

Mellanox Quantum

Mellanox Quantum

No such cable

HDR100

HDR

HDR

EDR

EDR

N/A

Switch-IB / Switch-IB 2

Mellanox Quantum

N/A

N/A

EDR

N/A

EDR

EDR

N/A

SwitchX-2

Mellanox Quantum

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

SwitchX-2

Switch-IB / Switch-IB 2

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

Connectivity Matrix

Adapter

Switch

Cable

Y cable DAC

Y cable AOC

HDR DAC

HDR AOC

EDR DAC

EDR AOC

FDR DAC

ConnectX-6 200Gb/s

Mellanox Quantum

HDR Switch

HDR100

HDR100

HDR

HDR

EDR

EDR

N/A

ConnectX-6 100Gb/s

Mellanox Quantum

HDR100

HDR100

EDR

EDRa

EDR

EDR

N/A

ConnectX-4 / ConnectX-5

Mellanox Quantum

N/A

N/A

EDR

N/A

EDR

EDR

FDR

ConnectX-3 / ConnectX-3 Pro

Mellanox Quantum

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Roadmap (June’2020)

ConnectX-6

SwitchIB/2

EDR Switch

N/A

N/A

EDR

N/A

EDR

EDR

N/A

ConnectX-4 / ConnectX-5

SwitchIB/2

N/A

N/A

EDR

N/A

EDR

EDR

N/A

ConnectX-3/Pro

SwitchIB/2

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

N/A

FDR

ConnectX-6

SwitchX-2

FDR Switch

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Roadmap (June’2020)

ConnectX-4 / ConnectX-5

SwitchX-2

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

ConnectX-3 / ConnectX-3 Pro

SwitchX-2

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

a. This is currently not supported. For further information see Known Issues 1796936.

Supported Link Speed

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed

Cable

Cable Length

Link Up Time

Limitations

SDR

Optical

Up to 100M

10

Copper

Up to 2M

10

QDR

Optical

3/10/15/100M

10

Note: QDR speed is only supported when using FDR cables. See Validated and Supported FDR Cables.

FDR

Optical

3/10/15/100M

15

Note: When using MC2207310-0xx optical cables, FDR speed is supported only with 10m/15m/30m and only on ports #7 and #9–#30.

EDR

Optical

Up to 100M

25

Copper

Up to 3M

25

HDR

Optical

Up to 100M

60

Note: HDR optical cables support only HDR speed.

Thus, when mask is configured to HDR, the link is not raised when connecting to EDR devices.

Copper

Up to 2M

60


Validated and Supported FDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

FDR

MC2207310-003

Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC2207310-010

Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

FDR

MC2207310-015

Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

FDR

MC2207310-100

Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

FDR

MC220731V-005

Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

Validated and Supported EDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

EDR

MCP1600-E001

Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 1M

EDR

MCP1600-E002

Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 2M

EDR

MCP1600-E00A

Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 0.5M

EDR

MFA1A00-E010

Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015

Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E100

Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

EDR

MCP1OPT-E002

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

EDR

MMA1L10-CR

Mellanox® optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

EDR

MMA1L30-CM

Mellanox® optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
Note

EDR links raise with RS_FEC.


Validated and Supported HDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

HDR

MCP1650-H001E30

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H002E26

Mellanox® Passive Copper Cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H00AE30

Mellanox® Passive Copper Cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H001R30

Mellanox® Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H01AR30

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H002R26

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H02AR26

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H003R26

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 3m, 26AWG

HDR

MFS1S00-H003E

Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005E

Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010E

Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H100E

Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

HDR

MFS1S50-H0xxE

Mellanox® Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m

HDR

MFS1S90-H003E

Mellanox® Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m

HDR

MCA7J50-H003R*

Mellanox® Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored

HDR

MCA7J50-H004R*

Mellanox® Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored

HDR

MCA7J50-H005R*

Mellanox® Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 5m, colored

HDR

MCA1J00-H003E*

Mellanox® Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab

HDR

MCA1J00-H004E*

Mellanox® Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab

HDR

MCA1J00-H005E*

Mellanox® Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 5m, yellow pulltab

HDR

MMA1T00-HS

Mellanox® transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
Note

*These cable were tested only with switch to switch connectivity. For further information, see Known Issue 1996051 (see Known Issues)

Note

HDR links raise with RS_FEC.


Firmware Upgrade

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) package at:

http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the Mellanox Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.
