Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of bug fixed in this release. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

2169355

Description: TCA port (ports 41/81) counter returns non-zero value since the TCA counters were not supported.

Keywords: SHARP, TCA, Port Counters

Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232

2136877

Description: Port Counters with "all_ports" attribute returns wrong values since the TCA counters were not supported.

Keywords: TCA, Port Counters

Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232

2133393

Description: On rare occasions when link is flapping or toggle by the user, the switch may hang.

Keywords: Link Flapping

Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232

2122186

Description: Traffic loss may be experienced during a spine failover, when two SHARP (SAT) flows are enabled.

Keywords: InfiniBand; SHARP (SAT)

Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232

