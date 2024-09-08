Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bug fixed in this release. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2169355
|
Description: TCA port (ports 41/81) counter returns non-zero value since the TCA counters were not supported.
|
Keywords: SHARP, TCA, Port Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
|
2136877
|
Description: Port Counters with "all_ports" attribute returns wrong values since the TCA counters were not supported.
|
Keywords: TCA, Port Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
|
2133393
|
Description: On rare occasions when link is flapping or toggle by the user, the switch may hang.
|
Keywords: Link Flapping
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
|
2122186
|
Description: Traffic loss may be experienced during a spine failover, when two SHARP (SAT) flows are enabled.
|
Keywords: InfiniBand; SHARP (SAT)
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232