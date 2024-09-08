Known Issues History
The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2145881
|
Description: Occasionally, when using Active Fiber Splitter cables (OPNs: MFS1S90-Hxxx), unclean RAW BER (10e-6) might be seen.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Cables, BER
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232
|
2145881
|
Description: FDR link is unstable when using an FDR cable in ports: #27-#34.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: FDR, cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232
|
2057793
|
Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: DCQCN Congestion Control
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0300
|
2073222
|
Description: In rare cases, HDR active copper cable link up time might be higher than expected (up to 2 minutes).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276
|
1959529
|
Description: When HDR Active Copper cables are used between Quantum switches, or between Quantum switch and ConnectX-6 HCA, the counter indicating ‘Link Down’ may have a value other than zero, after the first time the cable is connected. As this may happened only at the first time, it is recommend to clear the counters after the cluster is brought up.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276
|
1848091
|
Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
|
1856717
|
Description: High BER may occur when connecting cables of type 0.5/1m DAC to an HDR speed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886
|
1563590
|
Description: LR4 modules are currently not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Modules/Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1012
|
-
|
Description: The supported length of HDR copper cables is currently up to 2M.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: HDR cables
|
-
|
Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Cables
|
1796936
|
Description: HDR optical cables and Split cables support only HDR speed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Link Speed, cables, Break-Out cables
|
-
|
Description: The following features are currently not supported on Mellanox Quantum™ based systems:
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Mellanox Quantum
|
955641
|
Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
1249608
|
Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
-
|
Description: Module info page in Diagnostics Data VS-MAD is not supported
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Diagnostics Data VS-MAD