NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2008.1604 Release Notes
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2008.1604 Release Notes  Known Issues History

Known Issues History

The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.

Internal Ref.

Issue

2109975

Description: Occasionally, EDR linkup time might take up to 1 minute when using Amphenol 100G (EDR) optical cables.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, EDR

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232

2239632

Description: EDR linkup time might take up to 50sec when using HDR optical cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, EDR

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232

2145881

Description: Occasionally, when using Active Fiber Splitter cables (OPNs: MFS1S90-Hxxx), unclean RAW BER (10e-6) might be seen.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, BER

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232

2145881

Description: FDR link is unstable when using an FDR cable in ports: #27-#34.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FDR, cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232

2057793

Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DCQCN Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0300

2073222

Description: In rare cases, HDR active copper cable link up time might be higher than expected (up to 2 minutes).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276

1959529

Description: When HDR Active Copper cables are used between Quantum switches, or between Quantum switch and ConnectX-6 HCA, the counter indicating ‘Link Down’ may have a value other than zero, after the first time the cable is connected. As this may happened only at the first time, it is recommend to clear the counters after the cluster is brought up.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276

1848091

Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708

1856717

Description: High BER may occur when connecting cables of type 0.5/1m DAC to an HDR speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886

1563590

Description: LR4 modules are currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Modules/Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1012

-

Description: The supported length of HDR copper cables is currently up to 2M.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR cables

-

Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

1796936

Description: HDR optical cables and Split cables support only HDR speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link Speed, cables, Break-Out cables

-

Description: The following features are currently not supported on Mellanox Quantum™ based systems:

  • IB Router

  • Congestion Control

  • Voltage reading via MVCR

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Mellanox Quantum

955641

Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

1249608

Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".

Keywords: VL Arbitration

-

Description: Module info page in Diagnostics Data VS-MAD is not supported

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Diagnostics Data VS-MAD
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2024
content here