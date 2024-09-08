Changes and New Features
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Rev. 27.2008.2102
|
Telemetry
|
Added support for performance analysis using histogram-based traffic models to obtain the queue length distribution.
|
Cables
|
Added support for the following Active Fiber HDR cables: MFS1S00-H130E and MFS1S00-H150E.
For further information see section Validated and Supported HDR Cables.
|
BER
|
100Gb/s speed BER improvements.
|
IBdiagnet
|
Updated the PPNCT group/DiagnosticData to use SymbolBER counters instead of Effective BER counters.
|
Counters
|
Added support for "Maximum PLR Counts per second (cps)" counter.