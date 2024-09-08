Changes and New Features

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2008.2102 Release Notes
Rev. 27.2008.2102

Telemetry

Added support for performance analysis using histogram-based traffic models to obtain the queue length distribution.

Cables

Added support for the following Active Fiber HDR cables: MFS1S00-H130E and MFS1S00-H150E.

For further information see section Validated and Supported HDR Cables.

BER

100Gb/s speed BER improvements.

IBdiagnet

Updated the PPNCT group/DiagnosticData to use SymbolBER counters instead of Effective BER counters.

Counters

Added support for "Maximum PLR Counts per second (cps)" counter.
