Firmware Compatible Products

Mellanox Quantum™ based switches and ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode Speed Supported Number of Lanes Used HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 50Gb/s HDR100 100Gb/s InfiniBand 2 lanes of 50Gb/s EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 25Gb/s FDR 56Gb/s 4 lanes of 14Gb/s QDR 40Gb/s 4 lanes of 10 Gb/s SDR 10Gb/s 4 lanes of 2.5 Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between Mellanox Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.

Switch Switch Cable H cable DAC H cable AOC HDR DAC HDR AOC EDR DAC EDR AOC FDR DAC FDR AOC Mellanox Quantum Mellanox Quantum No such cable HDR100 HDR HDR EDR EDR N/A N/A Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2 Mellanox Quantum N/A N/A EDR N/A EDR EDR N/A N/A SwitchX-2 Mellanox Quantum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDR FDR SwitchX-2 Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDR FDR

Adapter Switch Cable Y cable DAC Y cable AOC HDR DAC HDR AOC EDR DAC EDR AOC FDR DAC FDR AOC ConnectX-6 200Gb/s Mellanox Quantum HDR Switch HDR100 HDR100 HDR HDR EDR EDR N/A N/A ConnectX-6 100Gb/s Mellanox Quantum HDR100 HDR100 EDR EDR EDR EDR N/A N/A ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5 Mellanox Quantum N/A N/A EDR N/A EDR EDR FDR FDR ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro Mellanox Quantum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDRa FDRa FDRa ConnectX-6 Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2 EDR Switch N/A N/A EDR N/A EDR EDR N/A N/A ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5 Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2 N/A N/A EDR N/A EDR EDR N/A N/A ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A FDR N/A FDR FDR ConnectX-6 SwitchX-2 FDR Switch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDR FDR ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5 SwitchX-2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDR FDR ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro SwitchX-2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDR FDR

a. Connectivity between Mellanox Quantum and ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro is not supported when using ports #27-34.

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed Cable Cable Length [meters] Limitations SDR Optical Up to 100 Copper Up to 2 QDR Optical 3/10/15/100 QDR speed is only supported when using the MC220731V-xxx FDR cables Copper Up to 3 FDR Optical 3/10/15/100 Using FDR speed #27–#34, may cause link on the ports to go down. Copper Up to 3 EDR Optical Up to 100 Copper Up to 3 HDR Optical Up to 100 HDR optical cables support only EDR & HDR speed. Thus, when mask is configured to HDR, the link is not raised when connecting to EDR devices. Copper Up to 2

Speed Cable OPN # Description HDR MCP1650-H001E30 Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG HDR MCP1650-H002E26 Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG HDR MCP1650-H00AE30 Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H001R30 Mellanox Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H01AR30 Mellanox Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H002R26 Mellanox Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG HDR MFS1S00-H003E Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m HDR MFS1S00-H005E Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m HDR MFS1S00-H010E Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m HDR MFS1S00-H100E Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m HDR MFS1S00-H130E Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m HDR MFS1S00-H150E Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 150m HDR MFS1S50-H0xxE Mellanox Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m HDR MFS1S90-H003E Mellanox Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m HDR MFS1S00-V0xxE Mellanox Active Fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, up to 100m HDR MCA7J50-H003R* Mellanox Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored HDR MCA7J50-H004R* Mellanox Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored HDR MCA1J00-H003E* Mellanox Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab HDR MCA1J00-H004E* Mellanox Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab HDR MMA1T00-HS Mellanox transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

Note HDR links raise with RS_FEC.

Note *These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see Known Issues)





Speed Cable OPN # Description EDR MCP1600-E001 Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 1m EDR MCP1600-E002 Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 2m EDR MCP1600-E00A Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 0.5m EDR MFA1A00-E010 Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 10m EDR MFA1A00-E015 Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 15m EDR MFA1A00-E100 Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 100m EDR MCP1OPT-E002 Mellanox Passive Copper cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m EDR MMA1L10-CR Mellanox optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km EDR MMA1L30-CM Mellanox optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km EDR MMS1C10-CM Mellanox active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

Note EDR links raise with RS_FEC.

Speed Cable OPN # Description FDR MC220731V-003 Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m FDR MC220731V-005 Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m FDR MC220731V-010 Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m FDR MC220731V-015 Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m FDR MC220731V-020 Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m FDR MC220731V-025 Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m FDR MC220731V-030 Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m FDR MC220731V-040 Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m FDR MC220731V-050 Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m FDR MC220731V-075 Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m FDR MC220731V-100 Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m FDR MC2207130-0xx Mellanox passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 30AWG, up to 3m FDR MC2207126-00x Mellanox passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 26AWG, up to 6m FDR MC2207128-00x Mellanox passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, up to 3m

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) package at:

http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools