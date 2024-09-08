Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
2579752
|
Description: Modules failed over 400KHz. The default I2C frequency has now been set to 100KHz for all modules.
|
Keywords: Modules, I2C
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2402
|
2439961
|
Description: The IsPLRMaxRetransmissionRateSupported and IsEffectiveCounterSupported counters were incorrectly added to the Virtual Port in the IB switch.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2300
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2402
|
2441016
|
Description: On rare cases, SHARP jobs may fail, followed by multiple "SHARP error" traps. In cases this occurs, following jobs on the same tree may fail as well.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2008.2402