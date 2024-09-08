NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2008.2402 Release Notes
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2008.2402 Release Notes  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

2579752

Description: Modules failed over 400KHz. The default I2C frequency has now been set to 100KHz for all modules.

Keywords: Modules, I2C

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2402

2439961

Description: The IsPLRMaxRetransmissionRateSupported and IsEffectiveCounterSupported counters were incorrectly added to the Virtual Port in the IB switch.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2300

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2402

2441016

Description: On rare cases, SHARP jobs may fail, followed by multiple "SHARP error" traps. In cases this occurs, following jobs on the same tree may fail as well.

Keywords: SHARP

Fixed in Version: 27.2008.2402
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2024
content here