Bug Fixes History

2579752 Description: Modules failed over 400KHz. The default I2C frequency has now been set to 100KHz for all modules.

Keywords: Modules, I2C

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2402

2439961 Description: The IsPLRMaxRetransmissionRateSupported and IsEffectiveCounterSupported counters were incorrectly added to the Virtual Port in the IB switch.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2300

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2402

2445274 Description: Packet bandwidth does not spread according to the VL Arbitration configuration in split ports.

Keywords: VL Arbitration, Split Ports

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102

Fixed in Version: 27.2008.2402

2441016 Description: On rare cases, SHARP jobs may fail, followed by multiple "SHARP error" traps. In cases this occurs, following jobs on the same tree may fail as well.

Keywords: SHARP

Fixed in Version: 27.2008.2402

2323467 Description: 32-bits counters per SL or VL were wrongly overflowed at 16-bits instead of 32-bits.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.1904

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2300

2373063 Description: Packet bandwidth does not spread according to the VL Arbitration configuration on 4x port.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2202

2384211 Description: PKEY may return with a value of zero when sending aggregation class MADs to an aggregation node.

Keywords: PKEY

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2202

2395304 Description: When running non-SHARP traffic, packet drop may occur when SHARP is enabled.

Keywords: SHARP

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2202

2196422 Description: On rare occasions, due to a suboptimal configuration of the Mellanox Rx clock tracking, a link with challenging signal integrity resulted in link failures.

Keywords: Rx clock tracking

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.1904

1848091 Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232

2073222 Description: In rare cases, HDR active copper cable link up time might be higher than expected (up to 2 minutes).

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232

2169355 Description: TCA port (ports 41/81) counter returns non-zero value since the TCA counters were not supported.

Keywords: SHARP, TCA, Port Counters

Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232

2136877 Description: Port Counters with "all_ports" attribute returns wrong values since the TCA counters were not supported.

Keywords: TCA, Port Counters

Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232

2133393 Description: On rare occasions when link is flapping or toggle by the user, the switch may hang.

Keywords: Link Flapping

Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232

2122186 Description: Traffic loss may be experienced during a spine failover, when two SHARP (SAT) flows are enabled.

Keywords: InfiniBand; SHARP (SAT)

Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232

2063786 Description: Running 2 flows in parallel is currently not functional in SHARP (SAT).

Keywords: SHARP (SAT), 2 flows

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276

Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618

1972573 Description: Reading the Serial Number by the MSPS register is not functional on the new Delta PSU model.

Keywords: Delta PSU model, MSPS register

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708

Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618

1970878 Description: When using Mellanox AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.

Keywords: Cables

Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618

2022524 Description: As the switch does not send auto-negotiation indication, after resetting/power cycling a ConnectX-6 HCA, some HCAs get stuck in "polling" state.

Keywords: Auto-negotiation, HCA, switch

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708

Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0300

1996051 Description: After performing a software reset on the switch while using an Active Copper Cable or Optics Cable, the link gets high BER and is not available for traffic forwarding.

Keywords: Cables, BER

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708

Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0300

2036930 Description: Degradation in throughput might be experienced when using HDR100 cables with a length of 30m and above.

Keywords: Cables, Bandwidth

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.3276

1946287 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in SHARP jobs getting stuck after stopping a job during SAT operation.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2306

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626

1778566 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Rx buffers allocation after running OpenSM to be based on the default VLCap configuration instead of the Operational Vl configuration.

Keywords: Rx buffers allocation, OpenSM

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2306

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626

1930686 Description: Fixed an issue that caused a multicast packet to be forwarded to a wrong port when the switch was configured to use the Split mode.

Keywords: Switch multicast forwarding

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2182

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626

1761271 Description: CWDM4 AOM cable is currently not supported on Quantum switch systems.

Keywords: Modules/Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626

1713747 Description: When using splitter HDR optical cables, toggling the upper port causes the lower port to be toggled as well.

Keywords: Cables, port toggling

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626

1834740 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in high BER when using optical module with module firmware older than 37.50.316.

Keywords: Optical cables, BER, cables firmware

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2182

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2306

1899441 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the packets to be transmitted from a wrong output port due to a wrong configuration of the packet classification decision in the switch forwarding database cache key, that caused both AR eligible packets and AR ineligible packets to hit the same cache entry.

Keywords: Switch forwarding, Adaptive Routing

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2182

1885460 Description: On rare occasions, and under high SHARP load, switch SHARP operation might get stuck.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2182

1859715 Description: The bandwidth on MFS1S00-H050E cables is 99G/s and on MFS1S00-H100E cables is 67Gb/s when connecting at HDR speed to an HDR switch.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2046

1797452 Description: A port may hang while Link-Maintenance runs on it and the second port’s link is toggled.

Keywords: Link-Maintenance, port toggling

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1600

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1886

1698990 Description: HDR link up time when using optical cables may take 6 minutes or more (up to 20 minutes).

Keywords: HDR, optical cables, link up times

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1100

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1886

1718734/ 1723236/ 1718645/ 1710631 Description: On rare occasions, HDR link may not raise properly when using optical cables.

Keywords: HDR link

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1012

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600

1774870 Description: Link flapping and packet loss during High/Low temperature changes.

Keywords: Link

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600

1778837 Description: When using a copper splitter cable up to 2m length in HDR100 mode, traffic may drop.

Keywords: Cable, HDR100

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600

1534459 Description: When working with 8 VLs, TP does not function due to buffers’ configuration.

Keywords: VLs, latency, performance

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1100

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1400

1605587 Description: Fixed an issue that cause the green port LED to blink in the same frequency regardless of the link speed rate set.

Keywords: Port LED

Discovered in Version: 27.1910.0618

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1142

1598550 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the port from being split when the request (command) was sent from the NV config tool.

Keywords: Split Port

Discovered in Version: 27.1910.0618