Changes and New Features History
For older versions history, please refer to their dedicated Release Notes.
Category
Description
Rev. 27.2008.2402
Bug Fixes
Rev. 27.2008.2300
Bug Fixes
Rev. 27.2008.2202
LinkX Cable Upgrade
Added beta-level support on supported cables for direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.
Rev. 27.2008.2102
BER
100Gb/s speed BER improvements. con
Cables
Added support for the following Active Fiber HDR cables: MFS1S00-H130E and MFS1S00-H150E.
For further information see section Validated and Supported HDR Cables.
Counters
Added support for "Maximum PLR Counts per second (cps)" counter.
IBdiagnet
Updated the PPNCT group/DiagnosticData to use SymbolBER counters instead of Effective BER counters.
Telemetry
Added support for performance analysis using histogram-based traffic models to obtain the queue length distribution.
Rev. 27.2008.1904
SHARP
Added support for SHARP SAT performance counters.
Adaptive Routing
Added support for a new Adaptive Router counter (PortARTrials) as part of the PortRNCounters group. PortARTrials is used to indicate the number of times the AR decision mechanism is used per port
Rev. 27.2008.1604
SHARP
Added support for MAD security policy for SHARP.
Cables
Enabled PLR with Low-Latency (LL)-FEC mode in optical cables up to 30m.
Rev. 27.2008.1300
EDR Link in ConnectX-6 100Gb/s cards
EDR link speed is now supported when using ConnectX-6 100Gb/s HCA and connecting with HDR optical cables.
Rev. 27.2008.0232
Link Speed
Added support for FDR link speed when connecting a ConnectX-3 HCA with an HDR Mellanox Quantum switch.
SHARP
SHARP stability improvements.
SHARP
Added support for legacy SHARP port and performance counters.
Cables
Enabled KP4RS FEC on Active Fiber cables (OPN: MFS1S00-V0xxE).
Cables
Disabled PLR on Active Fiber cables.
Bug Fixes
Rev. 27.2007.1124
Bug Fixes
Rev. 27.2007.0618
Bug Fixes
Rev. 27.2007.0300
Performance
Added support for link-negotiated credit size.
General
Added support for DCQCN Congestion Control.
Rev. 27.2000.3276
Mellanox Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
SHARP (SAT) is at GA level.
*SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree
Rev. 27.2000.2708
SHARP
SHARP now supports running 2 flows in parallel.
Rev. 27.2000.2626
Speed Link
SDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.
Mellanox Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
SHARP (LLT) is at GA level, whereas SHARP (SAT) is at Beta level.
*LLT: Local Latency Tree
*SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree
General
Added support for Error Injection with PTER register.
General
Release 27.2000.2306
General
Release 27.2000.2182
General
Release 27.2000.2046
Mellanox Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
[Beta] Mellanox Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ technology improves the performance of MPI operations by offloading collective operations from the CPU to the switch network, and by eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints.
Link Speed
Added QDR/FDR support in Quantum switch systems when using optical cables of up to 30m.
Note: QDR speed is only supported when using the FDR cables. See Validated and Supported FDR Cables
Cables
Removed PLR from active cables longer than 30m.
Release 27.2000.1886
Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR)
Added support to the Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR) functionality for HDR speed.
Link Speed
Link-up time improvements. The link up time is up to 60 sec
Release 27.2000.1600
General
Release 27.2000.1400
Link Speed
HDR speed rate is at GA level.
Cables
Added support for Break-Out Cable auto-sensing.
Release 27.2000.1142
Link Speed
HDR link stability enhancements.
Note: HDR is at beta level.
Release 27.2000.1012
Link Speed
HDR speed rate is currently at beta level.
Release 27.2000.1004
Link Speed
Stability improvements for HDR link.
Subnet Manager (Adaptive Routing)
Added support for Adaptive Routing. Adaptive routing (AR) allows optimizing data traffic flow. The InfiniBand protocol uses multiple paths between any two points. Thus, when unexpected traffic patterns cause some paths to be overloaded, AR can automatically move traffic to less congested paths according to the current temporal state of the network.
Adaptive Routing
Added support for Private Linear Forwarding Tables (PLFT). This capability helps SM to optimize traffic.