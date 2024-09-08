NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2008.2500 Release Notes
Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® Mellanox Quantum™ firmware. This firmware complements the Mellanox Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.

This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand—SDR, QDR, FDR EDR, HDR

Supported Switch Systems

This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:

Model Number

Description

MQM8790

Mellanox Quantum 40-port Non-blocking Externally Managed HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch

Firmware Interoperability

This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.

HCA/Switch

Firmware Version

Mellanox Quantum

27.2008.2500

Switch-IB 2

15.2008.2402

Switch-IB

11.2008.2402

ConnectX®-6

20.29.1016

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.29.1016

ConnectX-4

12.28.4000

ConnectX-3 Pro

2.42.5000

ConnectX-3

2.42.5000

Connect-IB®

10.16.1200

MFT

4.15.1
Note

The minimal required ConnectX-6 firmware version is 20.25.1532.

Supported Cables

Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix

Mellanox Quantum™ based switches and ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode

Speed Supported

Number of Lanes Used

HDR

200Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 50Gb/s

HDR100

100Gb/s InfiniBand

2 lanes of 50Gb/s

EDR

100Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 25Gb/s

FDR

56Gb/s

4 lanes of 14Gb/s

QDR

40Gb/s

4 lanes of 10 Gb/s

SDR

10Gb/s

4 lanes of 2.5 Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between Mellanox Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.

Switch-to-Switch Connectivity

Switch

Switch

Cable

H cable DAC

H cable AOC

HDR DAC

HDR AOC

EDR DAC

EDR AOC

FDR DAC

FDR AOC

Mellanox Quantum

Mellanox Quantum

No such cable

HDR100

HDR

HDR

EDR

EDR

N/A

N/A

Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2

Mellanox Quantum

N/A

N/A

EDR

N/A

EDR

EDR

N/A

N/A

SwitchX-2

Mellanox Quantum

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

FDR

SwitchX-2

Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

FDR

Connectivity Matrix

Adapter

Switch

Cable

Y cable DAC

Y cable AOC

HDR DAC

HDR AOC

EDR DAC

EDR AOC

FDR DAC

FDR AOC

ConnectX-6 200Gb/s

Mellanox Quantum

HDR Switch

HDR100

HDR100

HDR

HDR

EDR

EDR

N/A

N/A

ConnectX-6 100Gb/s

Mellanox Quantum

HDR100

HDR100

EDR

EDR

EDR

EDR

N/A

N/A

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5

Mellanox Quantum

N/A

N/A

EDR

N/A

EDR

EDR

FDR

FDR

ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro

Mellanox Quantum

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDRa

FDRa

FDRa

ConnectX-6

Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2

EDR Switch

N/A

N/A

EDR

N/A

EDR

EDR

N/A

N/A

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5

Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2

N/A

N/A

EDR

N/A

EDR

EDR

N/A

N/A

ConnectX-3/

ConnectX-3 Pro

Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

N/A

FDR

FDR

ConnectX-6

SwitchX-2

FDR Switch

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

FDR

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5

SwitchX-2

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

FDR

ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro

SwitchX-2

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

FDR

a. Connectivity between Mellanox Quantum and ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro is not supported when using ports #27-34.

Supported Link Speed

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed

Cable

Cable Length [meters]

Limitations

SDR

Optical

Up to 100

Copper

Up to 2

FDR

Optical

3/10/15/100

Using FDR speed #27–#34, may cause link on the ports to go down.

Copper

Up to 3

EDR

Optical

Up to 100

Copper

Up to 3

HDR

Optical

Up to 100

HDR optical cables support only EDR & HDR speed. Thus, when mask is configured to HDR, the link is not raised when connecting to EDR devices.

Copper

Up to 2

Validated and Supported HDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

HDR

MMS1W50-HM

Mellanox transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 1310nm, FR4.

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

HDR

MCP1650-H001E30

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H002E26

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H00AE30

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H001R30

Mellanox Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H01AR30

Mellanox Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H002R26

Mellanox Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG

HDR

MFS1S00-H003E

Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005E

Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010E

Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H100E

Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

HDR

MFS1S00-H130E

Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m

HDR

MFS1S00-H150E

Mellanox Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 150m

HDR

MFS1S50-H0xxE

Mellanox Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m

HDR

MFS1S90-H003E

Mellanox Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-V0xxE

Mellanox Active Fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, up to 100m

HDR

MCA7J50-H003R*

Mellanox Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored

HDR

MCA7J50-H004R*

Mellanox Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored

HDR

MCA1J00-H003E*

Mellanox Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab

HDR

MCA1J00-H004E*

Mellanox Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab

HDR

MMA1T00-HS

Mellanox transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

HDR

MFS1S00-H003-LL

Mellanox active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005-LL

Mellanox active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010-LL

Mellanox active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H015-LL

Mellanox active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m

HDR

MFS1S00-H020-LL

Mellanox active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m

HDR

MFS1S00-H030-LL

Mellanox active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m

Note

HDR links raise with RS_FEC.

Note

For the cables' hardware considerations, please see the cables Datasheet in NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal.

Note

*These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see Known Issues)

Validated and Supported EDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

EDR

MCP1600-E001

Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 1m

EDR

MCP1600-E002

Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 2m

EDR

MCP1600-E00A

Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 0.5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010

Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015

Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E100

Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

EDR

MCP1OPT-E002

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

EDR

MMA1L10-CR

Mellanox optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

EDR

MMA1L30-CM

Mellanox optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

EDR

MMS1C10-CM

Mellanox active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
Note

EDR links raise with RS_FEC.

Validated and Supported FDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

FDR

MC220731V-003

Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC220731V-005

Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR

MC220731V-010

Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

FDR

MC220731V-015

Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

FDR

MC220731V-020

Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

FDR

MC220731V-025

Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

FDR

MC220731V-030

Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

FDR

MC220731V-040

Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

FDR

MC220731V-050

Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

FDR

MC220731V-075

Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

FDR

MC220731V-100

Mellanox active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

FDR

MC2207130-0xx

Mellanox passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 30AWG, up to 3m

FDR

MC2207126-00x

Mellanox passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 26AWG, up to 6m

FDR

MC2207128-00x

Mellanox passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, up to 3m

Firmware Upgrade

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) package at:

http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the Mellanox Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.
