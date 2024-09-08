Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

2578261 Description: In rare cases, on FR4 CMIS MMS1W50-HM, unplugging and plugging the module during link up flow may cause the link to get stuck on "Polling ."

Keywords: Cables, FR4

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2402

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328

2700834 Description: A division by zero issue in uC code caused infinite loop to uC database alignment which prevents memory corruption that was a result of illegal access of neighboring lanes.

Keywords: Memory

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328

2627108 Description: Setting SHARP QuotaConfig with tree_if higher than 95 result with buffer overrun, and may lead to zombie jobs on the switch.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328

2483974 Description: Configuring split port using mlxconfig using MFT 4.15 resulted in configuring the incorrect ports on the unmanaged switch. On version 27.2008.3100, the issue was fixed. Make sure to use MFT 4.15 and above.

Keywords: MFT, Port Split

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328

2646158 Description: In some cases, traps that are sent when there is a change in link state may not be sent to SM due to a race between trap generation and trap repress. The solution ensures that the latest information will always be sent to SM.

Keywords: SM Traps

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328

2668318 Description: In SHARP, in case of reusing a QP for son after Set Parent flow uses it as father, the father bit indication might remain set in QP and Resource Cleanup flow may fail. The solution resets the QPC entry in QPAlloc flow.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328

2697623 Description: In SHARP, in case of Set Parent flow, misconfiguration in the TX domain causes credits to return to the wrong hardware unit.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500

Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328

2712117 Description: In SHARP, switch may hang on locked semaphore due to misconfiguration in streaming aggregation TreeConfig MAD while ports are toggling.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500