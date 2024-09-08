Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
2578261
|
Description: In rare cases, on FR4 CMIS MMS1W50-HM, unplugging and plugging the module during link up flow may cause the link to get stuck on "Polling ."
|
Keywords: Cables, FR4
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2402
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2700834
|
Description: A division by zero issue in uC code caused infinite loop to uC database alignment which prevents memory corruption that was a result of illegal access of neighboring lanes.
|
Keywords: Memory
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2627108
|
Description: Setting SHARP QuotaConfig with tree_if higher than 95 result with buffer overrun, and may lead to zombie jobs on the switch.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2483974
|
Description: Configuring split port using mlxconfig using MFT 4.15 resulted in configuring the incorrect ports on the unmanaged switch. On version 27.2008.3100, the issue was fixed. Make sure to use MFT 4.15 and above.
|
Keywords: MFT, Port Split
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2646158
|
Description: In some cases, traps that are sent when there is a change in link state may not be sent to SM due to a race between trap generation and trap repress. The solution ensures that the latest information will always be sent to SM.
|
Keywords: SM Traps
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2668318
|
Description: In SHARP, in case of reusing a QP for son after Set Parent flow uses it as father, the father bit indication might remain set in QP and Resource Cleanup flow may fail. The solution resets the QPC entry in QPAlloc flow.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2697623
|
Description: In SHARP, in case of Set Parent flow, misconfiguration in the TX domain causes credits to return to the wrong hardware unit.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2712117
|
Description: In SHARP, switch may hang on locked semaphore due to misconfiguration in streaming aggregation TreeConfig MAD while ports are toggling.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328