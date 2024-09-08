Changes and New Features History
For older versions history, please refer to their dedicated Release Notes.
Category
Description
Version 27.2010.1202
Counters
Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.
Version 27.2008.3328
Cables
Added GA-level support for AOC splitter cables MFS1S50-H0xxE-LL.
*Note that the cables above are HDR-only and are supported up to 30 meters.
LinkX Cable Upgrade
Added GA-level support, on supported cables, for direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.
PKEY
Added support for PKEY traps.
Bug Fixes
Version 27.2008.2500
Cables
Added support for cable MMS1W50-HM NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 1310nm, FR4 on MQM8700-HS2R and MQM8790-HS2R systems.
Cables
Added GA-level support for Active Optical Cables MFS1S00-H0xx-LL .
*Note that the cables above are HDR-only and are supported up to 30 meters.
Version 27.2008.2402
Bug Fixes
Version 27.2008.2300
Bug Fixes
Version 27.2008.2202
LinkX Cable Upgrade
Added beta-level support on supported cables for direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.
Version 27.2008.2102
BER
100Gb/s speed BER improvements. con
Cables
Added support for the following Active Fiber HDR cables: MFS1S00-H130E and MFS1S00-H150E.
For further information see section Validated and Supported HDR Cables.
Counters
Added support for "Maximum PLR Counts per second (cps)" counter.
IBdiagnet
Updated the PPNCT group/DiagnosticData to use SymbolBER counters instead of Effective BER counters.
Telemetry
Added support for performance analysis using histogram-based traffic models to obtain the queue length distribution.
Version 27.2008.1904
SHARP
Added support for SHARP SAT performance counters.
Adaptive Routing
Added support for a new Adaptive Router counter (PortARTrials) as part of the PortRNCounters group. PortARTrials is used to indicate the number of times the AR decision mechanism is used per port
|
|
|
Added support for MAD security policy for SHARP.
Cables
Enabled PLR with Low-Latency (LL)-FEC mode in optical cables up to 30m.
Version 27.2008.1300
EDR Link in ConnectX-6 100Gb/s cards
EDR link speed is now supported when using ConnectX-6 100Gb/s HCA and connecting with HDR optical cables.
Version 27.2008.0232
Link Speed
Added support for FDR link speed when connecting a ConnectX-3 HCA with an HDR Quantum switch.
SHARP
SHARP stability improvements.
SHARP
Added support for legacy SHARP port and performance counters.
Cables
Enabled KP4RS FEC on Active Fiber cables (OPN: MFS1S00-V0xxE).
Cables
Disabled PLR on Active Fiber cables.
Bug Fixes
Version 27.2007.1124
Bug Fixes
Version 27.2007.0618
Bug Fixes
Version 27.2007.0300
Performance
Added support for link-negotiated credit size.
General
Added support for DCQCN Congestion Control.
Version 27.2000.3276
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
SHARP (SAT) is at GA level.
*SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree
Version 27.2000.2708
SHARP
SHARP now supports running 2 flows in parallel.
Version 27.2000.2626
Speed Link
SDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)
|
SHARP (LLT) is at GA level, whereas SHARP (SAT) is at Beta level.
*LLT: Local Latency Tree
*SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree
General
Added support for Error Injection with PTER register.
General
Version 27.2000.2306
General
Version 27.2000.2182
General
Version 27.2000.2046
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)
|
[Beta] NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) technology improves the performance of MPI operations by offloading collective operations from the CPU to the switch network, and by eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints.
Link Speed
Added QDR/FDR support in Quantum switch systems when using optical cables of up to 30m.
Note: QDR speed is only supported when using the FDR cables. See Validated and Supported FDR Cables
|
|
Removed PLR from active cables longer than 30m.
Version 27.2000.1886
Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR)
Added support to the Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR) functionality for HDR speed.
Link Speed
Link-up time improvements. The link up time is up to 60 sec
|
|
|
|
|
HDR speed rate is at GA level.
Cables
Added support for Break-Out Cable auto-sensing.
Version 27.2000.1142
Link Speed
HDR link stability enhancements.
Note: HDR is at beta level.
|
|
|
HDR speed rate is currently at beta level.
Version 27.2000.1004
Link Speed
Stability improvements for HDR link.
|
|
Added support for Adaptive Routing. Adaptive routing (AR) allows optimizing data traffic flow. The InfiniBand protocol uses multiple paths between any two points. Thus, when unexpected traffic patterns cause some paths to be overloaded, AR can automatically move traffic to less congested paths according to the current temporal state of the network.
|
|
Added support for Private Linear Forwarding Tables (PLFT). This capability helps SM to optimize traffic.
|
