On This Page
- Supported Switch Systems
- Firmware Interoperability
- Supported Cables
- PRM Revision Compatibility
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™ firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand—SDR, QDR, FDR EDR, HDR
This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:
|
Model Number
|
Description
|
MQM8790
|
NVIDIA Quantum 40-port Non-blocking Externally Managed HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.
|
HCA/Switch
|
Firmware Version
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
27.2010.1310
|
Switch-IB 2
|
15.2010.1310
|
ConnectX®-6
|
20.32.1010
|
ConnectX-5
|
16.32.1010
|
ConnectX-4
|
12.28.2006
|
Connect-IB®
|
10.16.1200
|
MFT
|
4.18.0
The minimal required ConnectX-6 firmware version is 20.25.1532.
Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix
NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.
As a reference:
|
Speed Mode
|
Speed Supported
|
Number of Lanes Used
|
HDR
|
200Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
HDR100
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
2 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
EDR
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 25Gb/s
|
FDR
|
56Gb/s
|
4 lanes of 14Gb/s
The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.
Switch-to-Switch Connectivity
|
Switch
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
H cable DAC
|
H cable AOC
|
HDR DAC
|
HDR AOC
|
EDR DAC/AOC
|
FDR DAC/AOC
|
NVIDIA Quantum™
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
No such cable
|
HDR100
|
HDR
|
HDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
NVIDIA® Switch-IB®/Switch-IB 2
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
NVIDIA® SWITCHX®-2
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
SWITCHX-2
|
Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
NIC-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix
|
Adapter
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
Y cable DAC/AOC
|
HDR DAC
|
HDR AOC
|
EDR DAC
|
EDR AOC
|
FDR DAC/AOC
|
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
HDR Switch
|
HDR100
|
HDR
|
HDR
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
HDR100
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
FDR
|
ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDRa
|
FDRa
|
ConnectX-6
|
Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2
|
EDR Switch
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
|
Switch-IB/
Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-3/
ConnectX-3 Pro
|
Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
ConnectX-6
|
SWITCHX-2
|
FDR Switch
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
|
SWITCHX-2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro
|
SWITCHX-2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
a. Connectivity between NVIDIA Quantum and ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro is not supported when using ports #27-34.
Supported Link Speed
The table below lists the current supported link speed.
|
Speed
|
Cable
|
Cable Length [meters]
|
Limitations
|
SDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100
|
Copper
|
Up to 2
|
FDR
|
Optical
|
3/10/15/100
|
Using FDR speed #27–#34, may cause link on the ports to go down.
|
Copper
|
Up to 3
|
EDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100
|
Copper
|
Up to 3
|
HDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100
|
HDR optical cables support only EDR & HDR speed. Thus, when mask is configured to HDR, the link is not raised when connecting to EDR devices.
|
Copper
|
Up to 2
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
HDR
|
MMS1W50-HM
|
NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 1310nm, FR4.
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H001R30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H01AR30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H002R26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H100E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S50-H0xxE
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S90-H003E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m
|
HDR
|
MCA7J50-H003R*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored
|
HDR
|
MCA7J50-H004R*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored
|
HDR
|
MCA1J00-H003E*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab
|
HDR
|
MCA1J00-H004E*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab
|
HDR
|
MMA1T00-HS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H130E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H015-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H020-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H030-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m
HDR links raise with RS_FEC.
*These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see Known Issues)
Validated and Supported EDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E004E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E005E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00BE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01BE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02AE26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E001
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
EDR
|
MMA1B00-E100
|
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MMA1L10-CR
|
NVIDIA Optical Transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
|
EDR
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
NVIDIA Optical Module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
*Supported in cable hardware generations 1 and 2.
|
EDR
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
NVIDIA Active Optical Module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-025
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-040
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-075
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-0xx
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 30AWG, up to 3m
|
FDR
|
MC2207126-00x
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 26AWG, up to 6m
|
FDR
|
MC2207128-00x
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, up to 3m
Firmware Upgrade
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at:
http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools
This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.