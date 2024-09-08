Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
2709851
|
Description: In some cases, traps that were sent when there is a change in link state may not be sent to SM due to wrong logic of the link state machine in the firmware.
|
Keywords: SM Traps
|
Discovered in Release: 27.2008.3000
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2010.2036
|
2646440
|
Description: I2C bus got stuck in start state.
|
Keywords: I2C
|
Discovered in Release: 27.2008.2102
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2010.2036