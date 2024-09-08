Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2010.2110 Release Notes
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

2709851

Description: In some cases, traps that were sent when there is a change in link state may not be sent to SM due to wrong logic of the link state machine in the firmware.

Keywords: SM Traps

Discovered in Release: 27.2008.3000

Fixed in Release: 27.2010.2036

2646440

Description: I2C bus got stuck in start state.

Keywords: I2C

Discovered in Release: 27.2008.2102

Fixed in Release: 27.2010.2036
