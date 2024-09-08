Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
2646440
|
Description: I2C bus got stuck in start state.
|
Keywords: I2C
|
Discovered in Release: 27.2008.2102
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2010.2036
|
2709851
|
Description: In some cases, traps that were sent when there is a change in link state may not be sent to SM due to wrong logic of the link state machine in the firmware.
|
Keywords: SM Traps
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2010.1128
|
2578261
|
Description: In rare cases, on FR4 CMIS MMS1W50-HM, unplugging and plugging the module during link up flow may cause the link to get stuck on "Polling ."
|
Keywords: Cables, FR4
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2402
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2700834
|
Description: A division by zero issue in uC code caused infinite loop to uC database alignment which prevents memory corruption that was a result of illegal access of neighboring lanes.
|
Keywords: Memory
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2627108
|
Description: Setting SHARP QuotaConfig with tree_if higher than 95 result with buffer overrun, and may lead to zombie jobs on the switch.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2483974
|
Description: Configuring split port using mlxconfig using MFT 4.15 resulted in configuring the incorrect ports on the unmanaged switch. On version 27.2008.3100, the issue was fixed. Make sure to use MFT 4.15 and above.
|
Keywords: MFT, Port Split
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2646158
|
Description: In some cases, traps that are sent when there is a change in link state may not be sent to SM due to a race between trap generation and trap repress. The solution ensures that the latest information will always be sent to SM.
|
Keywords: SM Traps
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2668318
|
Description: In SHARP, in case of reusing a QP for son after Set Parent flow uses it as father, the father bit indication might remain set in QP and Resource Cleanup flow may fail. The solution resets the QPC entry in QPAlloc flow.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2697623
|
Description: In SHARP, in case of Set Parent flow, misconfiguration in the TX domain causes credits to return to the wrong hardware unit.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2712117
|
Description: In SHARP, switch may hang on locked semaphore due to misconfiguration in streaming aggregation TreeConfig MAD while ports are toggling.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
|
2571800
|
Description: New SHARP jobs may hang after abrupt termination of SHARP jobs.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2402
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2500
|
2579752
|
Description: Modules failed over 400KHz. The default I2C frequency has now been set to 100KHz for all modules.
|
Keywords: Modules, I2C
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2402
|
2439961
|
Description: The IsPLRMaxRetransmissionRateSupported and IsEffectiveCounterSupported counters were incorrectly added to the Virtual Port in the IB switch.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2300
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2402
|
2445274
|
Description: Packet bandwidth does not spread according to the VL Arbitration configuration in split ports.
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration, Split Ports
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2008.2402
|
2441016
|
Description: On rare cases, SHARP jobs may fail, followed by multiple "SHARP error" traps. In cases this occurs, following jobs on the same tree may fail as well.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2008.2402
|
2323467
|
Description: 32-bits counters per SL or VL were wrongly overflowed at 16-bits instead of 32-bits.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.1904
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2300
|
2373063
|
Description: Packet bandwidth does not spread according to the VL Arbitration configuration on 4x port.
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2202
|
2384211
|
Description: PKEY may return with a value of zero when sending aggregation class MADs to an aggregation node.
|
Keywords: PKEY
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2202
|
2395304
|
Description: When running non-SHARP traffic, packet drop may occur when SHARP is enabled.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2202
|
2196422
|
Description: On rare occasions, due to a suboptimal configuration of the NVIDIA Rx clock tracking, a link with challenging signal integrity resulted in link failures.
|
Keywords: Rx clock tracking
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.1904
|
1848091
|
Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
|
2073222
|
Description: In rare cases, HDR active copper cable link up time might be higher than expected (up to 2 minutes).
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
|
2169355
|
Description: TCA port (ports 41/81) counter returns non-zero value since the TCA counters were not supported.
|
Keywords: SHARP, TCA, Port Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
|
2136877
|
Description: Port Counters with "all_ports" attribute returns wrong values since the TCA counters were not supported.
|
Keywords: TCA, Port Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
|
2133393
|
Description: On rare occasions when link is flapping or toggle by the user, the switch may hang.
|
Keywords: Link Flapping
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
|
2122186
|
Description: Traffic loss may be experienced during a spine failover, when two SHARP (SAT) flows are enabled.
|
Keywords: InfiniBand; SHARP (SAT)
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
|
2063786
|
Description: Running 2 flows in parallel is currently not functional in SHARP (SAT).
|
Keywords: SHARP (SAT), 2 flows
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618
|
1972573
|
Description: Reading the Serial Number by the MSPS register is not functional on the new Delta PSU model.
|
Keywords: Delta PSU model, MSPS register
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618
|
1970878
|
Description: When using NVIDIA AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618
|
2022524
|
Description: As the switch does not send auto-negotiation indication, after resetting/power cycling a ConnectX-6 HCA, some HCAs get stuck in "polling" state.
|
Keywords: Auto-negotiation, HCA, switch
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0300
|
1996051
|
Description: After performing a software reset on the switch while using an Active Copper Cable or Optics Cable, the link gets high BER and is not available for traffic forwarding.
|
Keywords: Cables, BER
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0300
|
2036930
|
Description: Degradation in throughput might be experienced when using HDR100 cables with a length of 30m and above.
|
Keywords: Cables, Bandwidth
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.3276
|
1946287
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in SHARP jobs getting stuck after stopping a job during SAT operation.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2306
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
|
1778566
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Rx buffers allocation after running OpenSM to be based on the default VLCap configuration instead of the Operational Vl configuration.
|
Keywords: Rx buffers allocation, OpenSM
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2306
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
|
1930686
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a multicast packet to be forwarded to a wrong port when the switch was configured to use the Split mode.
|
Keywords: Switch multicast forwarding
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2182
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
|
1761271
|
Description: CWDM4 AOM cable is currently not supported on Quantum switch systems.
|
Keywords: Modules/Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
|
1713747
|
Description: When using splitter HDR optical cables, toggling the upper port causes the lower port to be toggled as well.
|
Keywords: Cables, port toggling
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
|
1834740
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in high BER when using optical module with module firmware older than 37.50.316.
|
Keywords: Optical cables, BER, cables firmware
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2182
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2306
|
1899441
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the packets to be transmitted from a wrong output port due to a wrong configuration of the packet classification decision in the switch forwarding database cache key, that caused both AR eligible packets and AR ineligible packets to hit the same cache entry.
|
Keywords: Switch forwarding, Adaptive Routing
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2182
|
1885460
|
Description: On rare occasions, and under high SHARP load, switch SHARP operation might get stuck.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2182
|
1859715
|
Description: The bandwidth on MFS1S00-H050E cables is 99G/s and on MFS1S00-H100E cables is 67Gb/s when connecting at HDR speed to an HDR switch.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2046
|
1797452
|
Description: A port may hang while Link-Maintenance runs on it and the second port’s link is toggled.
|
Keywords: Link-Maintenance, port toggling
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1600
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1886
|
1698990
|
Description: HDR link up time when using optical cables may take 6 minutes or more (up to 20 minutes).
|
Keywords: HDR, optical cables, link up times
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1100
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1886
|
1718734/
1723236/
1718645/
1710631
|
Description: On rare occasions, HDR link may not raise properly when using optical cables.
|
Keywords: HDR link
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600
|
1774870
|
Description: Link flapping and packet loss during High/Low temperature changes.
|
Keywords: Link
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600
|
1778837
|
Description: When using a copper splitter cable up to 2m length in HDR100 mode, traffic may drop.
|
Keywords: Cable, HDR100
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600
|
1534459
|
Description: When working with 8 VLs, TP does not function due to buffers’ configuration.
|
Keywords: VLs, latency, performance
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1100
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1400
|
1605587
|
Description: Fixed an issue that cause the green port LED to blink in the same frequency regardless of the link speed rate set.
|
Keywords: Port LED
|
Discovered in Version: 27.1910.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1142
|
1598550
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the port from being split when the request (command) was sent from the NV config tool.
|
Keywords: Split Port
|
Discovered in Version: 27.1910.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.1910.0620