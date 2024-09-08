This firmware version includes the following new features. For a list of new features from previous versions , please see Changes and New Features History .

Keyword Description pFRN Added support for pFRN (Proactive Fault Routing Notification) which allows for dynamic link failure detection and route correction for topologies based on Adaptive Routing. Counters Added support for PortXmitWaitVLExtended counters. Fans Enlarged fans' PRM registers to support up to 16 fans. General See Bug Fixes.