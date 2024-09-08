Changes and New Features
This firmware version includes the following new features. For a list of new features from previous versions , please see Changes and New Features History .
|
Keyword
|
Description
|
pFRN
|
Added support for pFRN (Proactive Fault Routing Notification) which allows for dynamic link failure detection and route correction for topologies based on Adaptive Routing.
|
Counters
|
Added support for PortXmitWaitVLExtended counters.
|
Fans
|
Enlarged fans' PRM registers to support up to 16 fans.
|
General
|
See Bug Fixes.