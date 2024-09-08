NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2010.3004 Release Notes
Changes and New Features

This firmware version includes the following new features. For a list of new features from previous versions , please see Changes and New Features History .

Keyword

Description

pFRN

Added support for pFRN (Proactive Fault Routing Notification) which allows for dynamic link failure detection and route correction for topologies based on Adaptive Routing.

Counters

Added support for PortXmitWaitVLExtended counters.

Fans

Enlarged fans' PRM registers to support up to 16 fans.

General

See Bug Fixes.

