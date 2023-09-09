NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4302 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4302 LTS (2022 LTS U3)  Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

3404837

Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of port link down.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4302

3301825

Description: The firmware does not return values for the counters "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards" and "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards". Support has now been added for the counters.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4302

3233061

Description: Updated the link maintenance flow to avoid high uncorrectable error rate.

Keywords: BER

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2402

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4302

3298590

Description: In the rare event of an error burst, the link maintenance stopped working.

Keywords: Link Maintenance

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4302

