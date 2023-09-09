Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3404837
|
Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of port link down.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4210
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4302
|
3301825
|
Description: The firmware does not return values for the counters "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards" and "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards". Support has now been added for the counters.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4302
|
3233061
|
Description: Updated the link maintenance flow to avoid high uncorrectable error rate.
|
Keywords: BER
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2402
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4302
|
3298590
|
Description: In the rare event of an error burst, the link maintenance stopped working.
|
Keywords: Link Maintenance
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4302