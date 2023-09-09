On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™ firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand—SDR, QDR, FDR EDR, HDR
This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:
|
Model Number
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Description
|
MQM8790
|
920-9B110-00FH-0D0
|
NVIDIA Quantum 40-port Non-blocking Externally Managed HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.
|
HCA/Switch
|
Firmware Version
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
27.2010.4302
|
Switch-IB 2
|
15.2010.4302
|
ConnectX®-7
|
28.37.1014
|
ConnectX-6
|
20.37.1014
|
ConnectX-5
|
16.35.2000
|
ConnectX-4
|
12.28.2006
|
Connect-IB®
|
10.16.1200
|
MFT
|
Minimal version: 4.22.1-11
The minimal required ConnectX-6 firmware version is 20.25.1532.
Cables and modules that are not listed in this section may not work and will not be supported by NVIDIA.
Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix
NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.
As a reference:
|
Speed Mode
|
Speed Supported
|
Number of Lanes Used
|
HDR
|
200Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
HDR100
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
2 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
EDR
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 25Gb/s
|
FDR
|
56Gb/s
|
4 lanes of 14Gb/s
The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.
Switch-to-Switch Connectivity
|
Switch
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
H cable DAC
|
H cable AOC
|
HDR DAC
|
HDR AOC
|
EDR DAC/AOC
|
FDR DAC/AOC
|
NVIDIA Quantum™
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
No such cable
|
HDR100
|
HDR
|
HDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
NVIDIA® Switch-IB®/Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
NVIDIA® SWITCHX®-2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
HCA-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix
|
Adapter
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
Y cable DAC/AOC
|
HDR DAC
|
HDR AOC
|
HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)
|
EDR DAC
|
EDR AOC
|
FDR DAC/AOC
|
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
NDR Switch
|
N/A
|
2 × HDR
|
2 × HDR
|
4 × HDR100
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
N/A
|
2 × EDR
|
N/A
|
4 × HDR100
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
N/A
|
2 × EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
HDR Switch
|
HDR100
|
HDR
|
HDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
HDR100
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
FDR
|
ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDRa
|
FDRa
|
ConnectX-6
|
Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2
|
EDR Switch
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-6
|
SWITCHX-2
|
FDR Switch
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
a. Connectivity between NVIDIA Quantum and ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro is not supported when using ports #27-34.
Supported Link Speed
The table below lists the current supported link speed.
|
Speed
|
Cable
|
Cable Length [meters]
|
Limitations
|
SDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100
|
Copper
|
Up to 2
|
FDR
|
Optical
|
3/10/15/100
|
Using FDR speed #27–#34, may cause link on the ports to go down.
|
Copper
|
Up to 3
|
EDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100
|
Copper
|
Up to 3
|
HDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100
|
HDR optical cables support only EDR & HDR speed. Thus, when mask is configured to HDR, the link is not raised when connecting to EDR devices.
|
Copper
|
Up to 2
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
HDR
|
MMS1W50-HM
|
NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 1310nm, FR4.
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H001R30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H01AR30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H002R26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H100E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S50-H0xxE
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S90-H003E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m
|
HDR
|
MCA7J50-H003R*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored
|
HDR
|
MCA7J50-H004R*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored
|
HDR
|
MCA1J00-H003E*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab
|
HDR
|
MCA1J00-H004E*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab
|
HDR
|
MMA1T00-HS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H130E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H015-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H020-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H030-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H003
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H005
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H010
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H015
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H020
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H030
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H050
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 50m
HDR links raise with RS_FEC.
*These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see Known Issues)
Validated and Supported EDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E004E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E005E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00BE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01BE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02AE26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E001
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
EDR
|
MMA1B00-E100
|
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MMA1L10-CR
|
NVIDIA Optical Transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
|
EDR
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
NVIDIA Optical Module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
*Supported in cable hardware generations 1 and 2.
|
EDR
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
NVIDIA Active Optical Module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-025
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-040
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-075
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-0xx
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 30AWG, up to 3m
|
FDR
|
MC2207126-00x
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 26AWG, up to 6m
|
FDR
|
MC2207128-00x
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, up to 3m
Firmware Upgrade
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at
network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/
This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.