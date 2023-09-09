Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.6064
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

3283303/3298590

Description: In the rare event of an error burst, the link maintenance stopped working.

Keywords: Link Maintenance

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6064

3339363

Description: pFRN notification state machine got halted in busy-wait on all riscs due to inability to free TX credits.

Keywords: pFRN

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6064

