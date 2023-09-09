Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3283303/3298590
|
Description: In the rare event of an error burst, the link maintenance stopped working.
|
Keywords: Link Maintenance
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6064
|
3339363
|
Description: pFRN notification state machine got halted in busy-wait on all riscs due to inability to free TX credits.
|
Keywords: pFRN
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6064