NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.6064
This firmware version includes the following new features. For a list of new features from previous versions , please see Changes and New Features History .

Counters: Unhealthy Link

Added BER Monitor counters for unhealthy link.

Additional Status in Each MAD

Added support of AdditionalStatus in MAD packets.

Mirroring Congested Packets Towards UFM

Added support for mirroring of congested packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the network.

General

Bug Fixes.

