This firmware version includes the following new features. For a list of new features from previous versions , please see Changes and New Features History .

Keyword Description Counters: Unhealthy Link Added BER Monitor counters for unhealthy link. Additional Status in Each MAD Added support of AdditionalStatus in MAD packets. Mirroring Congested Packets Towards UFM Added support for mirroring of congested packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the network. General Bug Fixes.