Changes and New Features
This firmware version includes the following new features. For a list of new features from previous versions , please see Changes and New Features History .
|
Keyword
|
Description
|
Counters: Unhealthy Link
|
Added BER Monitor counters for unhealthy link.
|
Additional Status in Each MAD
|
Added support of AdditionalStatus in MAD packets.
|
Mirroring Congested Packets Towards UFM
|
Added support for mirroring of congested packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the network.
|
General