Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3326692
|
Description: Wrap-around of the time_since_last_clear counter caused incorrect reporting of counters on the port.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6102
|
3436317
|
Description: On rare occasions, when a SHARP QP exceeds the allowed amount of retries, the switch may hang due to an incorrect flow execution.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.2300
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6102