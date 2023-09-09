NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.6102
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

3326692

Description: Wrap-around of the time_since_last_clear counter caused incorrect reporting of counters on the port.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6102

3436317

Description: On rare occasions, when a SHARP QP exceeds the allowed amount of retries, the switch may hang due to an incorrect flow execution.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.2300

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6102

