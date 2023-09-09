NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.6102
Changes and New Features History

For older versions history, please refer to their dedicated Release Notes.

Category

Description

Version 27.2010.6064

Counters: Unhealthy Link

Added BER Monitor counters for unhealthy link.

Additional Status in Each MAD

Added support of AdditionalStatus in MAD packets.

Mirroring Congested Packets Towards UFM

Added support for mirroring of congested packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the network.

General

See Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2010.5108

General

Stability improvements.

Version 27.2010.5002

General

Stability improvements.

Version 27.2010.4102

General

Stability improvements.

Version 27.2010.4010

pFRN Collector

Added support for mirroring of PFRN packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the subnet.

PKEY Filter for Multicast

Added support for MulticastPKeyTrapSuppression (PKEY mismatch filtering).

SL to VL Mapping

Added switch support for port mask optimization of SL to VL Mapping Table configuration.

Version 27.2010.3118

Temperature Drift Tolerance

Improved HDR InfiniBand temperature drift tolerance on Quantum systems. Improved the algorithm for periodic link maintenance which is performed by NVIDIA IC during normal link operation in order to compensate for changes in link environment that might influence the analog behavior of the SerDes blocks in order to prevent a degradation in link performance.

Version 27.2010.3004

pFRN

Added support for pFRN (Proactive Fault Routing Notification) which allows for dynamic link failure detection and route correction for topologies based on Adaptive Routing.

Counters

Added support for PortXmitWaitVLExtended counters.

Fans

Enlarged fans' PRM registers to support up to 16 fans.

General

See Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2010.2246

General

Stability improvements.

Version 27.2010.2110

General

Stability improvements.

Version 27.2010.2036

General

Stability improvements.

Version 27.2010.1404

General

Stability improvements.

Version 27.2010.1310

Congestion Control

Added ES-level support for congestion control class key.

Vendor Key

Added ES-level support for vendor class key.

Version 27.2010.1202

Counters

Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.

Version 27.2008.3328

Cables

Added GA-level support for AOC splitter cables MFS1S50-H0xxE-LL.

*Note that the cables above are HDR-only and are supported up to 30 meters.

LinkX Cable Upgrade

Added GA-level support, on supported cables, for direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.

PKEY

Added support for PKEY traps.

Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2008.2500

Cables

Added support for cable MMS1W50-HM NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 1310nm, FR4 on MQM8700-HS2R and MQM8790-HS2R systems.

Cables

Added GA-level support for Active Optical Cables MFS1S00-H0xx-LL .

*Note that the cables above are HDR-only and are supported up to 30 meters.

Version 27.2008.2402

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2008.2300

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2008.2202

LinkX Cable Upgrade

Added beta-level support on supported cables for direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.

Version 27.2008.2102

BER

100Gb/s speed BER improvements. con

Cables

Added support for the following Active Fiber HDR cables: MFS1S00-H130E and MFS1S00-H150E.
For further information see section Validated and Supported HDR Cables.

Counters

Added support for "Maximum PLR Counts per second (cps)" counter.

IBdiagnet

Updated the PPNCT group/DiagnosticData to use SymbolBER counters instead of Effective BER counters.

Telemetry

Added support for performance analysis using histogram-based traffic models to obtain the queue length distribution.

Version 27.2008.1904

SHARP

Added support for SHARP SAT performance counters.

Adaptive Routing

Added support for a new Adaptive Router counter (PortARTrials) as part of the PortRNCounters group. PortARTrials is used to indicate the number of times the AR decision mechanism is used per port

Version 27.2008.1604

SHARP

Added support for MAD security policy for SHARP.

Cables

Enabled PLR with Low-Latency (LL)-FEC mode in optical cables up to 30m.

Version 27.2008.1300

EDR Link in ConnectX-6 100Gb/s cards

EDR link speed is now supported when using ConnectX-6 100Gb/s HCA and connecting with HDR optical cables.

Version 27.2008.0232

Link Speed

Added support for FDR link speed when connecting a ConnectX-3 HCA with an HDR Quantum switch.

SHARP

SHARP stability improvements.

SHARP

Added support for legacy SHARP port and performance counters.

Cables

Enabled KP4RS FEC on Active Fiber cables (OPN: MFS1S00-V0xxE).

Cables

Disabled PLR on Active Fiber cables.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2007.1124

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2007.0618

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2007.0300

Performance

Added support for link-negotiated credit size.

General

Added support for DCQCN Congestion Control.

Version 27.2000.3276

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

SHARP (SAT) is at GA level.

*SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree

Version 27.2000.2708

SHARP

SHARP now supports running 2 flows in parallel.

Version 27.2000.2626

Speed Link

SDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)

SHARP (LLT) is at GA level, whereas SHARP (SAT) is at Beta level.

*LLT: Local Latency Tree

*SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree

General

Added support for Error Injection with PTER register.

General

See Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2000.2306

General

See Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2000.2182

General

See Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2000.2046

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)

[Beta] NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) technology improves the performance of MPI operations by offloading collective operations from the CPU to the switch network, and by eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints.

Link Speed

Added QDR/FDR support in Quantum switch systems when using optical cables of up to 30m.

Note: QDR speed is only supported when using the FDR cables. See Validated and Supported FDR Cables

Cables

Removed PLR from active cables longer than 30m.

Version 27.2000.1886

Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR)

Added support to the Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR) functionality for HDR speed.

Link Speed

Link-up time improvements. The link up time is up to 60 sec

Version 27.2000.1600

General

See Bug Fixes.

Version 27.2000.1400

Link Speed

HDR speed rate is at GA level.

Cables

Added support for Break-Out Cable auto-sensing.

Version 27.2000.1142

Link Speed

HDR link stability enhancements.

Note: HDR is at beta level.

Version 27.2000.1012

Link Speed

HDR speed rate is currently at beta level.

Version 27.2000.1004

Link Speed

Stability improvements for HDR link.

Subnet Manager (Adaptive Routing)

Added support for Adaptive Routing. Adaptive routing (AR) allows optimizing data traffic flow. The InfiniBand protocol uses multiple paths between any two points. Thus, when unexpected traffic patterns cause some paths to be overloaded, AR can automatically move traffic to less congested paths according to the current temporal state of the network.

Adaptive Routing

Added support for Private Linear Forwarding Tables (PLFT). This capability helps SM to optimize traffic.

