Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3477039
|
Description: Wrong RTT value is exposed under PRTL PRM.
|
Keywords: Registers, RTT Value
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.6064
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.1010
|
3481394
|
Description: When trying to choose the threshold for the Fast Recovery feature (BER Config), it is possible that threshold 0 will be loaded.
|
Keywords: Fast Recovery, BER Configuration
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.6064
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.1010
|
3451519
|
Description: When using ibdiagnet, an incorrect module alarm type was reported.
|
Keywords: ibdiagnet, Module Temperature Alarm Type
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.5108
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.1010
|
3448282
|
Description: At times, the link gets stuck due to unresponsive peer having very high BER.
|
Keywords: BER
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.2110
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.1010
|
3447029
|
Description: On some occasions, if a peer's port resets or is physically toggled, the port may be reported as unhealthy due to BER threshold crossing.
|
Keywords: Port, Reboot, BER
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.6102
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.1010