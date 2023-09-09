Firmware Compatible Products

Warning NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode Speed Supported Number of Lanes Used HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 50Gb/s HDR100 100Gb/s InfiniBand 2 lanes of 50Gb/s EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 25Gb/s FDR 56Gb/s 4 lanes of 14Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.

Switch Switch Cable H cable DAC H cable AOC HDR DAC HDR AOC EDR DAC/AOC FDR DAC/AOC NVIDIA Quantum™ NVIDIA Quantum No such cable HDR100 HDR HDR EDR N/A NVIDIA Quantum NVIDIA® Switch-IB®/Switch-IB 2 N/A N/A EDR N/A EDR N/A NVIDIA Quantum NVIDIA® SWITCHX®-2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDR

Adapter Switch Cable Y cable DAC/AOC HDR DAC HDR AOC HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only) EDR DAC EDR AOC FDR DAC/AOC ConnectX-6 200Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum-2 NDR Switch N/A 2 × HDR 2 × HDR 4 × HDR100 N/A N/A N/A ConnectX-6 100Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum-2 N/A 2 × EDR N/A 4 × HDR100 N/A N/A N/A ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5 NVIDIA Quantum-2 N/A 2 × EDR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ConnectX-6 200Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum HDR Switch HDR100 HDR HDR N/A EDR EDR N/A ConnectX-6 100Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum HDR100 EDR EDR N/A EDR EDR N/A ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5 NVIDIA Quantum N/A EDR N/A N/A EDR EDR FDR ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro NVIDIA Quantum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDRa FDRa ConnectX-6 Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2 EDR Switch N/A EDR N/A N/A EDR EDR N/A ConnectX-6 SWITCHX-2 FDR Switch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDR

a. Connectivity between NVIDIA Quantum and ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro is not supported when using ports #27-34.

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed Cable Cable Length [meters] Limitations SDR Optical Up to 100 Copper Up to 2 FDR Optical 3/10/15/100 Using FDR speed #27–#34, may cause link on the ports to go down. Copper Up to 3 EDR Optical Up to 100 Copper Up to 3 HDR Optical Up to 100 HDR optical cables support only EDR & HDR speed. Thus, when mask is configured to HDR, the link is not raised when connecting to EDR devices. Copper Up to 2

Speed Cable OPN # Description HDR MMS1W50-HM NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 1310nm, FR4.

Speed Cable OPN # Description HDR MCP1650-H001E30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG HDR MCP1650-H002E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG HDR MCP1650-H00AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H001R30 NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H01AR30 NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H002R26 NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG HDR MFS1S00-H003E NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m HDR MFS1S00-H005E NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m HDR MFS1S00-H010E NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m HDR MFS1S00-H100E NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m HDR MFS1S50-H0xxE NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m HDR MFS1S90-H003E NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m HDR MCA7J50-H003R* NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored HDR MCA7J50-H004R* NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored HDR MCA1J00-H003E* NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab HDR MCA1J00-H004E* NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab HDR MMA1T00-HS NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m HDR MFS1S00-H130E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m HDR MFS1S00-H003-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m HDR MFS1S00-H005-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m HDR MFS1S00-H010-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m HDR MFS1S00-H015-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m HDR MFS1S00-H020-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m HDR MFS1S00-H030-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m HDR MCP7Y60-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m HDR MCP7Y60-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m HDR MCP7Y60-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m HDR MCP7Y70-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m HDR MCP7Y70-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m HDR MCP7Y70-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m HDR MFA7U10-H003 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m HDR MFA7U10-H005 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m HDR MFA7U10-H010 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m HDR MFA7U10-H015 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m HDR MFA7U10-H020 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m HDR MFA7U10-H030 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m HDR MFA7U10-H050 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 50m HDR MFS1S00-H003V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 3m HDR MFS1S00-H005V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 5m HDR MFS1S00-H010V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 10m HDR MFS1S00-H015V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 15m HDR MFS1S00-H020V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 20m HDR MFS1S00-H030V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 30m HDR MFS1S00-H050V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 50m HDR MFS1S00-H100V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 100m HDR MFS1S00-H130V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 130m HDR MFS1S00-H150E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 150m HDR MFS1S00-H150V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 150m HDR MFS1S00-H200E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 200m

Warning HDR links raise with RS_FEC.

Warning *These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see .Known Issues v27.2010.1202)





Speed Cable OPN Description EDR MCP1600-E001 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E001E30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E002 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG EDR MCP1600-E002E30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E003 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG EDR MCP1600-E003E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG EDR MCP1600-E004E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG EDR MCP1600-E005E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG EDR MCP1600-E00A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E00AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E00BE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E01A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E01AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E01BE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E02A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG EDR MCP1600-E02AE26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG EDR MFA1A00-E001 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m EDR MFA1A00-E003 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m EDR MFA1A00-E005 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m EDR MFA1A00-E010 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m EDR MFA1A00-E015 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m EDR MFA1A00-E020 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m EDR MFA1A00-E030 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m EDR MFA1A00-E050 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m EDR MFA1A00-E100 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m EDR MMA1B00-E100 NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m EDR MFA1A00-E003-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m EDR MFA1A00-E005-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m EDR MFA1A00-E010-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m EDR MFA1A00-E015-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m EDR MFA1A00-E020-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m EDR MFA1A00-E030-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m EDR MMA1L10-CR NVIDIA Optical Transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km EDR MMA1L30-CM NVIDIA Optical Module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km *Supported in cable hardware generations 1 and 2. EDR MMS1C10-CM NVIDIA Active Optical Module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

Speed Cable OPN # Description FDR MC220731V-003 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m FDR MC220731V-005 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m FDR MC220731V-010 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m FDR MC220731V-015 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m FDR MC220731V-020 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m FDR MC220731V-025 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m FDR MC220731V-030 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m FDR MC220731V-040 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m FDR MC220731V-050 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m FDR MC220731V-075 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m FDR MC220731V-100 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m FDR MC2207130-0xx NVIDIA passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 30AWG, up to 3m FDR MC2207126-00x NVIDIA passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 26AWG, up to 6m FDR MC2207128-00x NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, up to 3m

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at

network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/