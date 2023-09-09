NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2012.1010
Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™ firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.

This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand—SDR, QDR, FDR EDR, HDR

Supported Switch Systems

This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:

Model Number

Description

MQM8790

NVIDIA Quantum 40-port Non-blocking Externally Managed HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch

Firmware Interoperability

This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.

HCA/Switch

Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum

27.2012.1010

Switch-IB 2

15.2010.5002

ConnectX®-7

28.37.1014

ConnectX-6

20.37.1014

ConnectX-5

16.35.2000

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

Connect-IB®

10.16.1200

Minimal MFT version

4.23.0-102

Warning

The minimal required ConnectX-6 firmware version is 20.25.1532.

Supported Cables

Warning

NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.

Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix

NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode

Speed Supported

Number of Lanes Used

HDR

200Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 50Gb/s

HDR100

100Gb/s InfiniBand

2 lanes of 50Gb/s

EDR

100Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 25Gb/s

FDR

56Gb/s

4 lanes of 14Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.

Switch-to-Switch Connectivity

Switch

Switch

Cable

H cable DAC

H cable AOC

HDR DAC

HDR AOC

EDR DAC/AOC

FDR DAC/AOC

NVIDIA Quantum™

NVIDIA Quantum

No such cable

HDR100

HDR

HDR

EDR

N/A

NVIDIA Quantum

NVIDIA® Switch-IB®/Switch-IB 2

N/A

N/A

EDR

N/A

EDR

N/A

NVIDIA Quantum

NVIDIA® SWITCHX®-2

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

HCA-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix

Adapter

Switch

Cable

Y cable DAC/AOC

HDR DAC

HDR AOC

HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)

EDR DAC

EDR AOC

FDR DAC/AOC

ConnectX-6 200Gb/s

NVIDIA Quantum-2

NDR Switch

N/A

2 × HDR

2 × HDR

4 × HDR100

N/A

N/A

N/A

ConnectX-6 100Gb/s

NVIDIA Quantum-2

N/A

2 × EDR

N/A

4 × HDR100

N/A

N/A

N/A

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5

NVIDIA Quantum-2

N/A

2 × EDR

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

ConnectX-6 200Gb/s

NVIDIA Quantum

HDR Switch

HDR100

HDR

HDR

N/A

EDR

EDR

N/A

ConnectX-6 100Gb/s

NVIDIA Quantum

HDR100

EDR

EDR

N/A

EDR

EDR

N/A

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5

NVIDIA Quantum

N/A

EDR

N/A

N/A

EDR

EDR

FDR

ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro

NVIDIA Quantum

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDRa

FDRa

ConnectX-6

Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2

EDR Switch

N/A

EDR

N/A

N/A

EDR

EDR

N/A

ConnectX-6

SWITCHX-2

FDR Switch

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

a. Connectivity between NVIDIA Quantum and ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro is not supported when using ports #27-34.

Supported Link Speed

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed

Cable

Cable Length [meters]

Limitations

SDR

Optical

Up to 100

Copper

Up to 2

FDR

Optical

3/10/15/100

Using FDR speed #27–#34, may cause link on the ports to go down.

Copper

Up to 3

EDR

Optical

Up to 100

Copper

Up to 3

HDR

Optical

Up to 100

HDR optical cables support only EDR & HDR speed. Thus, when mask is configured to HDR, the link is not raised when connecting to EDR devices.

Copper

Up to 2

Validated and Supported HDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

HDR

MMS1W50-HM

NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 1310nm, FR4.

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

HDR

MCP1650-H001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H001R30

NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H01AR30

NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H002R26

NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG

HDR

MFS1S00-H003E

NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005E

NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010E

NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H100E

NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

HDR

MFS1S50-H0xxE

NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m

HDR

MFS1S90-H003E

NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m

HDR

MCA7J50-H003R*

NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored

HDR

MCA7J50-H004R*

NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored

HDR

MCA1J00-H003E*

NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab

HDR

MCA1J00-H004E*

NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab

HDR

MMA1T00-HS

NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

HDR

MFS1S00-H130E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m

HDR

MFS1S00-H003-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H015-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m

HDR

MFS1S00-H020-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m

HDR

MFS1S00-H030-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m

HDR

MFA7U10-H003

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m

HDR

MFA7U10-H005

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m

HDR

MFA7U10-H010

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m

HDR

MFA7U10-H015

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m

HDR

MFA7U10-H020

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m

HDR

MFA7U10-H030

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m

HDR

MFA7U10-H050

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 50m

HDR

MFS1S00-H003V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H015V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 15m

HDR

MFS1S00-H020V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 20m

HDR

MFS1S00-H030V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 30m

HDR

MFS1S00-H050V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 50m

HDR

MFS1S00-H100V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 100m

HDR

MFS1S00-H130V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 130m

HDR

MFS1S00-H150E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 150m

HDR

MFS1S00-H150V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 150m

HDR

MFS1S00-H200E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 200m

Warning

HDR links raise with RS_FEC.

Warning

*These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see .Known Issues v27.2010.1202)


Validated and Supported EDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

EDR

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E004E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E005E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00BE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01BE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MFA1A00-E001

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MFA1A00-E050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

EDR

MFA1A00-E100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

EDR

MMA1B00-E100

NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MMA1L10-CR

NVIDIA Optical Transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

EDR

MMA1L30-CM

NVIDIA Optical Module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

*Supported in cable hardware generations 1 and 2.

EDR

MMS1C10-CM

NVIDIA Active Optical Module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

Validated and Supported FDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

FDR

MC220731V-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR

MC220731V-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

FDR

MC220731V-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

FDR

MC220731V-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

FDR

MC220731V-025

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

FDR

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

FDR

MC220731V-040

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

FDR

MC220731V-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

FDR

MC220731V-075

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

FDR

MC220731V-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

FDR

MC2207130-0xx

NVIDIA passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 30AWG, up to 3m

FDR

MC2207126-00x

NVIDIA passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 26AWG, up to 6m

FDR

MC2207128-00x

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, up to 3m

Firmware Upgrade

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at

network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.
content here