Known Issues

3441123 Description: On rare occasions, when a SHARP QP exceeded the allowed amount of retries, the switch may hang due to an incorrect flow execution.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 27.2012.1010

3329109 Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.6064

3327881 Description: On Quantum unmanaged platforms, when using FDR speed with 1m Copper cable MCP1600-E001, on rare occasions, high effective errors may observed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BER

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.5042

3047036 Description: On rare occasions, there can be long link up time on active copper cables MCA1J00-H003E.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, MCA1J00-H003E

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4010

2278846 Description: On rare occasions, when using Quantum systems with Optical cables MFS1S00-H003E and MFS1S00-H030E, the link up time may take up to 100 seconds.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.2036

2355994 Description: In AOCs MFS1S00-H0xx-LL and splitter cables MFS1S50-H0xxE-LL , effective BER of 1e-12 in EDR speed may be observed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, BER

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102

2127531 Description: When using H-cable MFS1S90 with HDR speed in split mode, the link, on rare occasion, goes down.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, Link

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.1300

2917504 Description: On 2KM HDR transceiver, MMS1W50-HM, QM87xx-HS2R (1U switch with C2P air flow) support power consumption of up to 6W per port.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: QM87xx, Cables

2223568 Description: When using active copper cables, link down counter may be observed on occasion.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Active Copper Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232

2109975 Description: Occasionally, EDR linkup time might take up to 1 minute when using Amphenol 100G (EDR) optical cables.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, EDR

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232

2239632 Description: EDR linkup time might take up to 50sec when using HDR optical cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, EDR

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232

2145881 Description: Occasionally, when using Active Fiber Splitter cables (OPNs: MFS1S90-Hxxx), unclean RAW BER (10e-6) might be seen.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, BER

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232

2145881 Description: FDR link is unstable when using an FDR cable in ports: #27-#34.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FDR, cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232

2057793 Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DCQCN Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0300

1959529 Description: When HDR Active Copper cables are used between Quantum switches, or between Quantum switch and ConnectX-6 HCA, the counter indicating ‘Link Down’ may have a value other than zero, after the first time the cable is connected. As this may happened only at the first time, it is recommend to clear the counters after the cluster is brought up.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276

1856717 Description: High BER may occur when connecting cables of type 0.5/1m DAC to an HDR speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886

- Description: The supported length of HDR copper cables is currently up to 2M.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR cables

- Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

- Description: The following features are currently not supported on Quantum-based systems: IB Router

Congestion Control

Voltage reading via MVCR

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Quantum

955641 Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

1249608 Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".

Keywords: VL Arbitration

- Description: Module info page in Diagnostics Data VS-MAD is not supported

Workaround: N/A