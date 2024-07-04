Changes and New Features History

NVIDIA Switch-IB 2 Firmware Release Notes v15.2010.4516 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Note

This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

15.2010.4402

General

Bug Fixes

15.2010.4302

General

Bug Fixes

15.2010.4210

General

Stability improvements.

15.2010.4102

General

Stability improvements.

15.2010.4010

SL-to-VL Mapping

Added switch support for port mask optimization of SL-to-VL Mapping Table configuration.

15.2010.3004

General

Stability improvements.

15.2010.2300

General

Stability improvements.

15.2010.2246

General

See Bug fixes.

15.2010.2110

General

Stability improvements.

15.2010.2036

General

Stability improvements.

15.2010.1404

General

Stability improvements.

15.2010.1310

General

Stability improvements.

15.2010.1202

General

Stability improvements.

15.2010.1128

General

Stability improvements.

15.2008.3328

General

Stability improvements.

15.2008.3000

Bug Fixes

See Bug fixes.

15.2008.2402

Bug Fixes

See Bug fixes.

15.2008.2102

General

Stability Improvements.

15.2008.1904

Adaptive Routing

Added support for a new Adaptive Router counter (PortARTrials) as part of the PortRNCounters group. PortARTrials is used to indicate the number of times the AR decision mechanism is used per port.

15.2008.1604

Bug Fixes

See Bug fixes.

15.2008.1300

General

Stability Improvements.

15.2008.0236

General

Stability Improvements.

Cables

Added support for the Hirakawa cable.

Power Supply

Delta 550W Power Supply is now backward compatible with Delta 460W PSU.

15.2007.0300

Performance

Added support for link-negotiated credit size.

15.2000.3276

Power Supply

Added support for Delta 550W Power Supply.

15.2000.2626

General

Added support for Error Injection with PTER register.

Speed Link

SDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.

15.2000.2046

PSU’s Temperature Thresholds

Now PSU’s temperature thresholds (high and low) can be queried via the MTMP register.

15.2000.1600

Bug Fixes

See Bug fixes.

15.2000.1142

Bug Fixes

See Bug fixes.

15.2000.1000

Chassis Management

Changed the PSU voltage read from “Vout” to “Vin”.

General

System stability improvements.

15.19100.0618

General

Added support for PortStateTable standard SMP MAD.

Chassis Management

Added support for PSU utilization and consumption of output power.

Chassis Management

Added support for PSU temperature and 12V Vout monitoring.

15.1701.0010

General

Added support for congestion control log 1.3 as described in IBTA IB specification release 1.3, Annex A10.

General

Added additional information (PDDR pages as described in the Switches PRM, section 8.15.50 PDDR - Port Diagnostics Database Register) to diagnostics data VS-MAD as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.3 section 3.33 – DiagnosticData.

Chassis Management

Added ability to read part numbers and serial numbers for fans (by using MFNR register) and the power supply (by using MSPS register).

15.1610.0210

SHARP

Added support for SHARP reproducibility configuration.

15.1610.0206

General

See Bug fixes.

15.1610.0200

Chassis Management

Added ability to read part numbers and serial numbers for fans (by using MFNR register) and the power supply (by using MSPS register).

15.1610.0196

General

Added support for congestion control log 1.3 as described in IBTA IB specification release 1.3, Annex A10.

General

Added additional information (PDDR pages as described in the Switches PRM, section 8.15.50 PDDR - Port Diagnostics Database Register) to diagnostics data VS-MAD as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.4 section 3.33 – DiagnosticData.

SHARP

Added support for group join optimization using root GID as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.4 section 4.10 – Aggregation Group Join.

