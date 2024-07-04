NVIDIA Switch-IB 2 Firmware Release Notes v15.2010.4516 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® Switch-IB® 2 firmware. This firmware complements the Switch-IB 2 silicon architecture with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.

Supported Systems

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed in the table below.

Model Number

NVIDIA SKU

Description

MSB7890

920-9B110-00FE-0D0

920-9B110-00RE-0D0

NVIDIA Switch-IB 2 based EDR InfiniBand switch, 36 QSFP28 ports, Externally Managed

Firmware Interoperability

This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following software versions.

HCA/Switch

Firmware Version

NVIDIA® Switch-IB®

11.2008.3328

SWITCHX®-2

9.4.2000

ConnectX®-6

20.35.2000

ConnectX-5 (Ex)

16.35.2000

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

Connect-IB®

10.16.6000

ConnectX-3 (Pro)

2.42.5000

MFT

Minimal version: 4.22.1-11

Supported Cables and Modules

Switch-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix

Switch

Switch

Cable

EDR DAC

EDR AOC

FDR DAC

FDR AOC

Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2

NVIDIA Quantum

EDR

EDR

N/A

N/A

SWITCHX-2

Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2

N/A

N/A

FDR

FDR

NIC-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix

Adapter

Switch

Cable

Y cable DAC

Y cable AOC

HDR DAC

HDR AOC

EDR DAC

EDR AOC

FDR DAC

FDR AOC

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5

Switch-IB/

Switch-IB 2

EDR Switch

N/A

N/A

EDR

N/A

EDR

EDR

N/A

N/A

ConnectX-3/

ConnectX-3 Pro

Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FDR

N/A

FDR

FDR

Firmware Upgrade

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.45 or later.
