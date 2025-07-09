Bug Fixes History

Description: Fixed the DeviceSoftReset MAD hardware reset process to avoid a possible failure by the system to execute the reset, which consequently resulted in system hanging.

Description: Sending pFRN packets to ports that were connected to themselves (loop), caused the switch hanged due to semaphore lock mismatch.

Description: On rare occasions, following an event of port link down, the SHARP resources cleanup may fail.

Description: When connecting SB78xx systems with specific AOC design of EDR cables, on some occasions, low BER may be experienced on specific ports.

Description: The firmware does not return values for the counters "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards" and "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards". Support has now been added for the counters.

Description: On some occasions, when shutting down a port, the link can take a few additional seconds to close the port.

Description: On some occasions, after sending PAOS down, the link can take a few additional seconds to close the port.

