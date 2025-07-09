Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref.
Issue
3740603
3638090
Description: Fixed the DeviceSoftReset MAD hardware reset process to avoid a possible failure by the system to execute the reset, which consequently resulted in system hanging.
Keywords: Hardware Reset
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4516
3877860
3864399
Description: Sending pFRN packets to ports that were connected to themselves (loop), caused the switch hanged due to semaphore lock mismatch.
Keywords: pFRN
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4516
3622460
3800516
3608820
Description: On rare occasions, following an event of port link down, the SHARP resources cleanup may fail.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4516
3679065
Description: Multi SWID and MultiCast configuration were not defined properly.
Keywords: Multicast, SWID
Discovered in Version: 15.2010.4302
Fixed in Version: 15.2010.4402
3388615
Description: When connecting SB78xx systems with specific AOC design of EDR cables, on some occasions, low BER may be experienced on specific ports.
Keywords: BER
Discovered in Version: 15.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 15.2010.4302
3301825
Description: The firmware does not return values for the counters "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards" and "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards". Support has now been added for the counters.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 15.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 15.2010.4302
3357060
Description: On some occasions, when shutting down a port, the link can take a few additional seconds to close the port.
Keywords: PLFT, SMA
Discovered in Version: 15.2008.3328
Fixed in Version: 15.2010.4302
3232534
Description: On some occasions, after sending PAOS down, the link can take a few additional seconds to close the port.
Keywords: Link, Port
Fixed in Version: 15.2010.4210
3040232
Description: PLFT mapping for SMA port (port 0) was configured in a way that caused PLFT of FDB 0 to be used instead of PLFT of FDB 1.
Keywords: PLFT, SMA
Discovered in Version: 15.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 15.2010.2246
2330881
Description: Switch-IB 2 may hang once PSU is extracted and inserted in a quick operation.
Keywords: PSU
Discovered in Version: 15.2008.2102
Fixed in Release: 15.2008.2402
2249227
Description: The SN and PN fields values in Switch-IB 2 with 550W PSU show as zero in some devices.
Keywords: 550W PSU
Discovered in Release: 15.2008.1300
Fixed in Release: 15.2008.1600
1786686
Description: Wrong behavior of ARGroupTableCopy MAD.
Keywords: Adaptive Routing
Discovered in Release: 15.2000.1142
Fixed in Release: 15.2000.1600
1730194
Description: In rare cases, when connecting between Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2 and Quantum switch systems, traffic loss might occur.
Keywords: Traffic, Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2, Quantum
Discovered in Release: 15.2000.1000
Fixed in Release: 15.2000.1142
1337469
Description: In rare cases, when a receiver’s electrical eye is narrow, link might raise with BER higher (worse) than 10-12.
Keywords: Link
Discovered in Release: 15.1500.0034
Fixed in Release: 15.1630.0206
1092005
Description: Enable SDR speed regardless of cable supported speeds
Keywords: Link
Discovered in Release: 15.1400.0102
Fixed in Release: 15.1500.0106
1089528
Description: SHARP not functional in case of groups larger than 14 members
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Release: 15.1430.0160
Fixed in Release: 15.1500.0106
964972
Description: In info block 29 (Thermal algorithm values): DELTA TEMP REPORTING > '4' will be considered '1'. DELTA TEMP REPORTING = 1,2,3 returns no issues.
Keywords: Thermal Management
Discovered in Release: 15.1310.0138
Fixed in Release: 15.1310.0150
-
Description: VL arbitration does not distribute traffic as expected in case of multiple VLs
Keywords: General
Discovered in Release: 15.1200.0102
Fixed in Release: 15.1300.0100