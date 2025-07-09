Changes and New Features History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Category
Description
15.2010.4516
General
Stability improvements.
15.2010.4402
General
15.2010.4302
General
15.2010.4210
General
Stability improvements.
15.2010.4102
General
Stability improvements.
15.2010.4010
SL-to-VL Mapping
Added switch support for port mask optimization of SL-to-VL Mapping Table configuration.
15.2010.3004
General
Stability improvements.
15.2010.2300
General
Stability improvements.
15.2010.2246
General
See Bug fixes.
15.2010.2110
General
Stability improvements.
15.2010.2036
General
Stability improvements.
15.2010.1404
General
Stability improvements.
15.2010.1310
General
Stability improvements.
15.2010.1202
General
Stability improvements.
15.2010.1128
General
Stability improvements.
15.2008.3328
General
Stability improvements.
15.2008.3000
Bug Fixes
See Bug fixes.
15.2008.2402
Bug Fixes
See Bug fixes.
15.2008.2102
General
Stability Improvements.
15.2008.1904
Adaptive Routing
Added support for a new Adaptive Router counter (PortARTrials) as part of the PortRNCounters group. PortARTrials is used to indicate the number of times the AR decision mechanism is used per port.
15.2008.1604
Bug Fixes
See Bug fixes.
15.2008.1300
General
Stability Improvements.
15.2008.0236
General
Stability Improvements.
Cables
Added support for the Hirakawa cable.
Power Supply
Delta 550W Power Supply is now backward compatible with Delta 460W PSU.
15.2007.0300
Performance
Added support for link-negotiated credit size.
15.2000.3276
Power Supply
Added support for Delta 550W Power Supply.
15.2000.2626
General
Added support for Error Injection with PTER register.
Speed Link
SDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.
15.2000.2046
PSU’s Temperature Thresholds
Now PSU’s temperature thresholds (high and low) can be queried via the MTMP register.
15.2000.1600
Bug Fixes
See Bug fixes.
15.2000.1142
Bug Fixes
See Bug fixes.
15.2000.1000
Chassis Management
Changed the PSU voltage read from “Vout” to “Vin”.
General
System stability improvements.
15.19100.0618
General
Added support for PortStateTable standard SMP MAD.
Chassis Management
Added support for PSU utilization and consumption of output power.
Chassis Management
Added support for PSU temperature and 12V Vout monitoring.
15.1701.0010
General
Added support for congestion control log 1.3 as described in IBTA IB specification release 1.3, Annex A10.
General
Added additional information (PDDR pages as described in the Switches PRM, section 8.15.50 PDDR - Port Diagnostics Database Register) to diagnostics data VS-MAD as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.3 section 3.33 – DiagnosticData.
Chassis Management
Added ability to read part numbers and serial numbers for fans (by using MFNR register) and the power supply (by using MSPS register).
15.1610.0210
SHARP
Added support for SHARP reproducibility configuration.
15.1610.0206
General
See Bug fixes.
15.1610.0200
Chassis Management
Added ability to read part numbers and serial numbers for fans (by using MFNR register) and the power supply (by using MSPS register).
15.1610.0196
General
Added support for congestion control log 1.3 as described in IBTA IB specification release 1.3, Annex A10.
General
Added additional information (PDDR pages as described in the Switches PRM, section 8.15.50 PDDR - Port Diagnostics Database Register) to diagnostics data VS-MAD as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.4 section 3.33 – DiagnosticData.
SHARP
Added support for group join optimization using root GID as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.4 section 4.10 – Aggregation Group Join.