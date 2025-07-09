On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® Switch-IB® 2 firmware. This firmware complements the Switch-IB 2 silicon architecture with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed in the table below.
Model Number
NVIDIA SKU
Description
MSB7890
920-9B110-00FE-0D0
920-9B110-00RE-0D0
NVIDIA Switch-IB 2 based EDR InfiniBand switch, 36 QSFP28 ports, Externally Managed
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following software versions.
HCA/Switch
Firmware Version
NVIDIA® Switch-IB®
11.2008.3328
SWITCHX®-2
9.4.2000
ConnectX®-6
20.35.2000
ConnectX-5 (Ex)
16.35.2000
ConnectX-4
12.28.2006
Connect-IB®
10.16.6000
ConnectX-3 (Pro)
2.42.5000
MFT
Minimal version: 4.22.1-11
Switch-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix
Switch
Switch
Cable
EDR DAC
EDR AOC
FDR DAC
FDR AOC
Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2
NVIDIA Quantum
EDR
EDR
N/A
N/A
SWITCHX-2
Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2
N/A
N/A
FDR
FDR
NIC-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix
Adapter
Switch
Cable
Y cable DAC
Y cable AOC
HDR DAC
HDR AOC
EDR DAC
EDR AOC
FDR DAC
FDR AOC
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
Switch-IB/
Switch-IB 2
EDR Switch
N/A
N/A
EDR
N/A
EDR
EDR
N/A
N/A
ConnectX-3/
ConnectX-3 Pro
Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
FDR
N/A
FDR
FDR
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/
This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.45 or later.