NVIDIA Switch-IB 2 Firmware Release Notes v15.2010.4708 LTS
Known Issues

The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.

Internal Ref.

Issue

955641

Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table

Keywords: VL Arbitration

1249608

Description: Configuring weight “0” for VL, results in unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than “0”.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

982005

Description: When connecting 6 & 7 meters, link may raise DDR instead of QDR against GD4000/IS5000 switches.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link

-

Description: Congestion Control 1.3 supports congestion log only.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: QoS

-

Description: VL2VL mode is not supported from an aggregation port to an egress port.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SHARP

-

Description: FDR link may rise with symbol errors on optic EDR cable longer than 30M.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link

-

Description: Port LEDs do not flash on system boot.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: LEDs

-

Description: Link width reduction is not supported in this release.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Power Management

-

Description: If QDR is not enabled for the switch's InfiniBand Port Speed while connected to ConnectX-3/Pro or Connect-IB® FDR adapters or to SwitchX® /SwitchX®-2 FDR switches, links will rise at SDR or DDR (even if FDR is enabled).

Workaround: Enable QDR (in addition to FDR) when connecting to peer ports running at FDR

Keywords: Interoperability

-

Description: When using NVIDIA AOC cables longer than 50m, use one VL to achieve full wire speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables
