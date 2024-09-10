Bug Fixes History

1786686 Description: Wrong behavior of ARGroupTableCopy MAD.

Keywords: Adaptive Routing

Discovered in Release: 15.2000.1142

Fixed in Release: 15.2000.1600

1730194 Description: In rare cases, when connecting between Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2 and Quantum switch systems, traffic loss might occur.

Keywords: Traffic, Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2, Quantum

Discovered in Release: 15.2000.1000

Fixed in Release: 15.2000.1142

1337469 Description: In rare cases, when a receiver’s electrical eye is narrow, link might raise with BER higher (worse) than 10-12.

Keywords: Link

Discovered in Release: 15.1500.0034

Fixed in Release: 15.1630.0206

1092005 Description: Enable SDR speed regardless of cable supported speeds

Keywords: Link

Discovered in Release: 15.1400.0102

Fixed in Release: 15.1500.0106

1089528 Description: SHARP not functional in case of groups larger than 14 members

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Release: 15.1430.0160

Fixed in Release: 15.1500.0106

964972 Description: In info block 29 (Thermal algorithm values): DELTA TEMP REPORTING > '4' will be considered '1'. DELTA TEMP REPORTING = 1,2,3 returns no issues.

Keywords: Thermal Management

Discovered in Release: 15.1310.0138

Fixed in Release: 15.1310.0150

- Description: VL arbitration does not distribute traffic as expected in case of multiple VLs

Keywords: General

Discovered in Release: 15.1200.0102