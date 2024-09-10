NVIDIA Switch-IB 2 Firmware v15.2000.3276 Release Notes
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Switch-IB 2 Firmware v15.2000.3276 Release Notes  Firmware Compatible Products
Download PDF

On This Page

Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the Switch-IB™ 2 firmware, Rev 15.2000.3276. This firmware complements the Switch-IB™ 2 silicon architecture with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.

Supported Systems

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed in the table below.

Device Part Number

PSID

Description

MSB7890

MT_2640110032

Switch-IB™ 2 based EDR InfiniBand switch; 36 QSFP28 ports; externally managed

Firmware Interoperability

This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following software versions.

HCA/Switch

Firmware Version

Switch-IB™

11.2000.3276

SwitchX®-2

9.4.2000

ConnectX®-5 (Ex)

16.26.4012

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.26.4012

ConnectX-4

12.26.4012

Connect-IB®

10.16.6000

ConnectX-3 (Pro)

2.42.5000

MFT

4.13.0

Supported Cables and Modules

For a list of the Mellanox supported cables please visit the LinkX™ Cables and Transceivers page of the Mellanox Website at: http://www.mellanox.com/products/interconnect/cables-configurator.php.

Note

When using Mellanox AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.

Please refer to the LinkX™ Cables and Transceivers webpage (http://www.mellanox.com/products/ interconnect/cables-configurator.php) for the full list of supported cables and transceivers.

Firmware Upgrade

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) package at: http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the Mellanox Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.45 or later.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 10, 2024
content here