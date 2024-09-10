On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® Mellanox Switch-IB™ 2 firmware. This firmware complements the Switch-IB™ 2 silicon architecture with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed in the table below.
Device Part Number
PSID
Description
MSB7890
MT_2640110032
Switch-IB™ 2 based EDR InfiniBand switch; 36 QSFP28 ports; externally managed
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following software versions.
HCA/Switch
Firmware Version
Switch-IB™
11.2008.1300
SwitchX®-2
9.4.2000
ConnectX®-6
20.28.1002
ConnectX®-5 (Ex)
16.28.1002
ConnectX-4
12.28.1002
Connect-IB®
10.16.6000
ConnectX-3 (Pro)
2.42.5000
MFT
4.15.0
For a list of the Mellanox supported cables please visit the LinkX™ Cables and Transceivers page of the Mellanox Website at: http://www.mellanox.com/products/interconnect/cables-configurator.php.
When using Mellanox AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.
Please refer to the LinkX™ Cables and Transceivers webpage (http://www.mellanox.com/products/ interconnect/cables-configurator.php) for the full list of supported cables and transceivers.
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) package at: http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools
This firmware version complies with the Mellanox Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.45 or later.