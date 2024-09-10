Changes and New Features History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
|
Category
|
Description
|
15.2008.1904
|
Adaptive Routing
|
Added support for a new Adaptive Router counter (PortARTrials) as part of the PortRNCounters group. PortARTrials is used to indicate the number of times the AR decision mechanism is used per port.
|
15.2008.1604
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes History.
|
15.2008.1300
|
General
|
Stability Improvements.
|
15.2008.0236
|
General
|
Stability Improvements.
|
Cables
|
Added support for the Hirakawa cable.
|
Power Supply
|
Delta 550W Power Supply is now backward compatible with Delta 460W PSU.
|
15.2007.0300
|
Performance
|
Added support for link-negotiated credit size.
|
15.2000.3276
|
Power Supply
|
Added support for Delta 550W Power Supply.
|
15.2000.2626
|
General
|
Added support for Error Injection with PTER register.
|
Speed Link
|
SDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.
|
15.2000.2046
|
PSU’s Temperature Thresholds
|
Now PSU’s temperature thresholds (high and low) can be queried via the MTMP register.
|
15.2000.1600
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes History.
|
15.2000.1142
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes History.
|
15.2000.1000
|
Chassis Management
|
Changed the PSU voltage read from “Vout” to “Vin”.
|
General
|
System stability improvements.
|
15.19100.0618
|
General
|
Added support for PortStateTable standard SMP MAD.
|
Chassis Management
|
Added support for PSU utilization and consumption of output power.
|
Chassis Management
|
Added support for PSU temperature and 12V Vout monitoring.
|
15.1701.0010
|
General
|
Added support for congestion control log 1.3 as described in IBTA IB specification release 1.3, Annex A10.
|
General
|
Added additional information (PDDR pages as described in the Switches PRM, section 8.15.50 PDDR - Port Diagnostics Database Register) to diagnostics data VS-MAD as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.3 section 3.33 – DiagnosticData.
|
Chassis Management
|
Added ability to read part numbers and serial numbers for fans (by using MFNR register) and the power supply (by using MSPS register).
|
15.1610.0210
|
SHARP
|
Added support for SHARP reproducibility configuration.
|
15.1610.0206
|
General
|
Bug fixes
|
15.1610.0200
|
Chassis Management
|
Added ability to read part numbers and serial numbers for fans (by using MFNR register) and the power supply (by using MSPS register).
|
15.1610.0196
|
General
|
Added support for congestion control log 1.3 as described in IBTA IB specification release 1.3, Annex A10.
|
General
|
Added additional information (PDDR pages as described in the Switches PRM, section 8.15.50 PDDR - Port Diagnostics Database Register) to diagnostics data VS-MAD as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.4 section 3.33 – DiagnosticData.
|
SHARP
|
Added support for group join optimization using root GID as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.4 section 4.10 – Aggregation Group Join.