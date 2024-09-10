Firmware Compatible Products

For a list of the Mellanox supported cables please visit the LinkX™ Cables and Transceivers page of the Mellanox Website at: http://www.mellanox.com/products/interconnect/cables-configurator.php.

Note When using Mellanox AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.

Please refer to the LinkX™ Cables and Transceivers webpage (http://www.mellanox.com/products/interconnect/cables-configurator.php) for the full list of supported cables and transceivers.