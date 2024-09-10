Firmware Compatible Products

Switch Switch Cable EDR DAC EDR AOC FDR DAC FDR AOC NVIDIA® Switch-IB®/Switch-IB 2 NVIDIA Quantum EDR EDR N/A N/A SWITCHX-2 Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2 N/A N/A FDR FDR

Adapter Switch Cable Y cable DAC Y cable AOC HDR DAC HDR AOC EDR DAC EDR AOC FDR DAC FDR AOC ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5 Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2 EDR Switch N/A N/A EDR N/A EDR EDR N/A N/A ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A FDR N/A FDR FDR

For a list of the NVIDIA supported cables please visit the LinkX ® Cables and Transceivers page of the NVIDIA Website at: http://www.mellanox.com/products/interconnect/cables-configurator.php.

Note When using NVIDIA AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.

