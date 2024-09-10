Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2330881
|
Description: Switch-IB 2 may hang once PSU is extracted and inserted in a quick operation.
|
Keywords: PSU
|
Discovered in Version: 15.2008.2102
|
Fixed in Release: 15.2008.2402
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2249227
|
Description: The SN and PN fields values in Switch-IB 2 with 550W PSU show as zero in some devices.
|
Keywords: 550W PSU
|
Discovered in Release: 15.2008.1300
|
Fixed in Release: 15.2008.1600
|
1786686
|
Description: Wrong behavior of ARGroupTableCopy MAD.
|
Keywords: Adaptive Routing
|
Discovered in Release: 15.2000.1142
|
Fixed in Release: 15.2000.1600
|
1730194
|
Description: In rare cases, when connecting between Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2 and Quantum switch systems, traffic loss might occur.
|
Keywords: Traffic, Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2, Quantum
|
Discovered in Release: 15.2000.1000
|
Fixed in Release: 15.2000.1142
|
1337469
|
Description: In rare cases, when a receiver’s electrical eye is narrow, link might raise with BER higher (worse) than 10-12.
|
Keywords: Link
|
Discovered in Release: 15.1500.0034
|
Fixed in Release: 15.1630.0206
|
1092005
|
Description: Enable SDR speed regardless of cable supported speeds
|
Keywords: Link
|
Discovered in Release: 15.1400.0102
|
Fixed in Release: 15.1500.0106
|
1089528
|
Description: SHARP not functional in case of groups larger than 14 members
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Release: 15.1430.0160
|
Fixed in Release: 15.1500.0106
|
964972
|
Description: In info block 29 (Thermal algorithm values): DELTA TEMP REPORTING > '4' will be considered '1'. DELTA TEMP REPORTING = 1,2,3 returns no issues.
|
Keywords: Thermal Management
|
Discovered in Release: 15.1310.0138
|
Fixed in Release: 15.1310.0150
|
-
|
Description: VL arbitration does not distribute traffic as expected in case of multiple VLs
|
Keywords: General
|
Discovered in Release: 15.1200.0102
|
Fixed in Release: 15.1300.0100