Known Issues
The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
955641
|
Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
1249608
|
Description: Configuring weight “0” for VL, results in unexpected behavior.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than “0”.
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
982005
|
Description: When connecting 6 & 7 meters, link may raise DDR instead of QDR against GD4000/IS5000 switches.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Link
|
-
|
Description: Congestion Control 1.3 supports congestion log only.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: QoS
|
-
|
Description: VL2VL mode is not supported from an aggregation port to an egress port.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
-
|
Description: FDR link may rise with symbol errors on optic EDR cable longer than 30M.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Link
|
-
|
Description: Port LEDs do not flash on system boot.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: LEDs
|
-
|
Description: Link width reduction is not supported in this release.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Power Management
|
-
|
Description: If QDR is not enabled for the switch's InfiniBand Port Speed while connected to ConnectX-3/Pro or Connect-IB® FDR adapters or to SwitchX® /SwitchX®-2 FDR switches, links will rise at SDR or DDR (even if FDR is enabled).
|
Workaround: Enable QDR (in addition to FDR) when connecting to peer ports running at FDR
|
Keywords: Interoperability