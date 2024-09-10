NVIDIA Switch-IB 2 Firmware v15.2010.2246 Release Notes
Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

1.0

May 4, 2022

Initial release of this Release Notes version.

Overview

Firmware which is added at the time of manufacturing, is used to run user programs on the device and can be thought of as the software that allows hardware to run. Embedded firmware is used to control the functions of various hardware devices and systems, much like a computer’s operating system (OS) controls the function of software applications. Firmware may be written into read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) or flash memory.

Firmware Download

Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Changes and New Features History.
