On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® Switch-IB® 2 firmware. This firmware complements the Switch-IB 2 silicon architecture with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed in the table below.
|
Device Part Number
|
PSID
|
Description
|
MSB7890
|
MT_2640110032
|
Switch-IB 2 based EDR InfiniBand switch; 36 QSFP28 ports; externally managed
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following software versions.
|
HCA/Switch
|
Firmware Version
|
NVIDIA® Switch-IB®
|
11.2008.3328
|
SWITCHX®-2
|
9.4.2000
|
ConnectX®-6
|
20.31.1014
|
ConnectX-5 (Ex)
|
16.31.1014
|
ConnectX-4
|
12.28.2006
|
Connect-IB®
|
10.16.6000
|
ConnectX-3 (Pro)
|
2.42.5000
|
MFT
|
4.18.1-14
Switch-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix
|
Switch
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
EDR DAC
|
EDR AOC
|
FDR DAC
|
FDR AOC
|
Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
SWITCHX-2
|
Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
FDR
NIC-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix
|
Adapter
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
Y cable DAC
|
Y cable AOC
|
HDR DAC
|
HDR AOC
|
EDR DAC
|
EDR AOC
|
FDR DAC
|
FDR AOC
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
|
Switch-IB/
Switch-IB 2
|
EDR Switch
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-3/
ConnectX-3 Pro
|
Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
FDR
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/
This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.45 or later.