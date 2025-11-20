Bug Fixes in This Version

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.50020 (October 2025 GA Release)
4621240

Description: Improved GPU memory utilization to prevent resource exhaustion when running large memory workloads in Mlxndperf.

Keywords: Mlxndperf, GPU Direct

Detected in version: 25.7.50000

Fixed in version: 25.10.50020

4644567

Description: Added debug prints to log cases where an invalid CUDE ID is provided.

Keywords: GPU Direct, RDMA, CUDA Device ID, cudadeviceid

Detected in version: 25.7.50000

Fixed in version: 25.10.50020

4646247

Description: Fixed an issue where uninstalling the package after removing the last instance with mlx5muxtool could result in a Code 56 error on the device.

Keywords: MUX, uninstall

Detected in version: 25.7.50000

Fixed in version: 25.10.50020
