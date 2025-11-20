Bug Fixes in This Version
For a list of old fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4621240
Description: Improved GPU memory utilization to prevent resource exhaustion when running large memory workloads in Mlxndperf.
Keywords: Mlxndperf, GPU Direct
Detected in version: 25.7.50000
Fixed in version: 25.10.50020
4644567
Description: Added debug prints to log cases where an invalid CUDE ID is provided.
Keywords: GPU Direct, RDMA, CUDA Device ID, cudadeviceid
Detected in version: 25.7.50000
Fixed in version: 25.10.50020
4646247
Description: Fixed an issue where uninstalling the package after removing the last instance with mlx5muxtool could result in a Code 56 error on the device.
Keywords: MUX, uninstall
Detected in version: 25.7.50000
Fixed in version: 25.10.50020