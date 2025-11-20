Certifications
The following describes the driver’s certification status per operating system.
Operating System
Logo Certification
SDDC Premium Certification
Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2
Certified
N/A
Windows 11 Client 21H2/ 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2
Certified
N/A
Windows Server 2016 / 2019
Certified
Certified
Operating System
Logo Certification
Management AQ Certification
Storage AQ Certification
Compute AQ Certification
Windows Server 2022 / 2025
Certified
Standard
Premium
Premium
Note
This section is updated in accordance with the certifications obtainment.
Note
The RSHIM drivers are certified only for Windows Server 2016 and above Operating Systems and Windows Client 10 / 1809 and above Operating Systems.