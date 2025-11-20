Changes and New Features
Category
Description
Rev 25.10.50020 (DRV 25.10.26947)
PCI Diagnostic Counters
Added support for monitoring PCI Express outbound stalled events in the MLX5 Windows driver, enabling administrators to detect and troubleshoot these events more effectively and improve system reliability and performance visibility.
For further details, see Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostic.
GPU Direct Memory
GPU Direct Memory in the ND API is now at GA level.
Note: Requires CUDA version 12.8 or higher.
Bug Fixes