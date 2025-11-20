NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.50020 (October 2025 GA Release)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.50020 (October 2025 GA Release)  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Category

Description

Rev 25.10.50020 (DRV 25.10.26947)

PCI Diagnostic Counters

Added support for monitoring PCI Express outbound stalled events in the MLX5 Windows driver, enabling administrators to detect and troubleshoot these events more effectively and improve system reliability and performance visibility.

For further details, see Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostic.

GPU Direct Memory

GPU Direct Memory in the ND API is now at GA level.

Note: Requires CUDA version 12.8 or higher.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in This Version.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 20, 2025
content here