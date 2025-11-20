Customer Affecting Changes

Starting with WinOF-2 version 26.1, several counters from the Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics counter sets listed below will be deprecated for ConnectX-7 and newer devices:

Mellanox WinOF-2 Device Diagnostics

Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostics

Mellanox WinOF-2 ICMC Diag Counters Ext1

For the complete list, refer to NVOnline doc ID: 1144389