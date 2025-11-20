Customer Affecting Changes
Changes in This Release
This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Introduced in Version
Description
25.10
The following OSes will no longer be supported starting with WinOF-2 v25.10. The last version to support them is WinOF-2 v25.7.
This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Planned for Version
Description
26.1
Starting with WinOF-2 version 26.1, several counters from the Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics counter sets listed below will be deprecated for ConnectX-7 and newer devices:
For the complete list, refer to NVOnline doc ID: 1144389
This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.
Introduced in Version
Description
25.7
WinOF-2 v25.7 is the last version to support:
24.1
RoCE: RoCE's MTU configuration should be done using the *NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize registry key, rather than the "RoceFrameSize" registry key.
23.10
Utilities: The "autologger" utility has been renamed to "smarttrigger," and the "NichealthMonitor" utility has been renamed to "AnalyzeCounters."
For further information see NicHealthMonitor Utility.
23.4
mlxndperf: The "-estatLatencywas" argument is no longer supported in the mlxndperf tool. It has been replaced by the "-latency" argument.
2.90
DriverVersion Utility: The "mlx5cmd -driverversion" command now displays the OS build number along with Server/Client information, rather than the OS name.
This means that when querying the "driverversion" of the Virtual Function, the OS version format varies based on the VF version. If the VF driver version is less than 2.90, it will show the OS name; otherwise, it will display the OS build number along with Server/Client information.
List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.
