Extracting WPP Traces
WinOF-2 driver automatically dumps trace messages that can be used by the driver developers for debugging issues that have recently occurred on the machine.
The default location for the trace file is:
%SystemRoot%\system32\LogFiles\Mlnx\Mellanox-WinOF2-System.etl
The automatic trace session is called Mellanox-WinOF2-Kernel.
To view the session:
logman query Melloanox-WinOF2-Kernel -ets
To stop the session:
logman stop Mellanox-WinOF2-Kernel -ets
Note
When opening a support ticket, it is advised to attach the file to the ticket.