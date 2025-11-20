InfiniBand Network

Partition Keys (PKeys) are used to partition IPoIB communication by mapping a non-default full-membership PKey to index 0, and mapping the default PKey to an index other than zero. Driver’s over-end-points communicate via the PKey is set in index 0. Their communication with the Subnet Agent is done via the default PKey that is not necessarily set in index 0. To enable such behavior, the PKey in index 0 must be in full state.

PKey is a four-digit hexadecimal number specifying the InfiniBand partition key. It can be specified by the user when a non-default PKey is used.

The default PKey (0x7fff) is inserted in block 0 index 0, by default. PKey’s valid values are 0x1 - 0x7fff.

System Requirements Firmware version: 14/16.23.1020 and higher

Note The feature is firmware dependent. If an earlier firmware version is used, traffic may fail as the feature is unsupported and the following event will be displayed in the Event Viewer: Event ID: 0x0034: Event message: : Non-default PKey is not supported by FW.

The following are the available PKey’s membership types:

Full (default): Members with full membership may communicate with all hosts (members) within the network/partition.

Limited/partial: Members with limited membership cannot communicate with other members with limited membership. However, they can communicate between every other combination of membership types (e.g., full + limited, limited + full).

Changing PKey membership Setting a full membership ib partition <partition name> member all type full Setting a limited membership ib partition <partition name> member all type limited Changing PKey membership using UFM ib partition management defmember <limited/full>

PKey index can be changed using one of the following methods:

Subnet Manager (SM) in the Switch

Obtain the partition.conf file. - In the switch, the file is located at: vtmp/infiniband-default/var/opensm/partitions.conf - In the Linux host, the file is located at: /etc/opensm/partitions.conf Add ",indx0" for a non-default PKey. If if already exists the default PKey, remove it. For example: non-deafult=0x3,ipoib: ALL=full; --> non-deafult=0x3,indx0,ipoib: ALL=full; Load/save the partition.conf file.

UFM Add a new full membership PKey with indx0. The newly added PKey will replace the default PKey.

PKey can be created, deleted or configured using one of the following methods:

Subnet Manager (SM) in the Switch Note: To perform any of the actions below, you need to access the switch’s configuration. To create a new PKey, run: Copy Copied! ib partition <partition name> pkey <pkey number>



To delete a PKey, run: Copy Copied! no ib partition <partition name>

To configure the PKey to be IPoIB, run: Copy Copied! ib partition <partition name> ipoib force