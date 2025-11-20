Installation Related Troubleshooting
Issue
Cause
Solution
The installation of WinOF-2 fails with the following error message:
“This installation package is not supported by this processor type. Contact your product vendor".
An incorrect driver version might have been installed, e.g., you are trying to install a 64-bit driver on a 32-bit machine (or vice versa).
Use the correct driver package according to the CPU architecture.
The installation of WinOF-2 fails with the following error message:
“This package release does not support ConnectX-4 devices, please see Release notes for versions that support these devices.”
Only ConnectX-4 devices were found on your machine, those devices are not supported by WinOF-2 v3.10 installation package.
Remove ConnectX-4 devices from your machine or install an older version of the driver that supports those devices.
Installation Error Codes and Troubleshooting
Error Code
Description
Troubleshooting
Setup Return Codes
1603
Fatal error during installation
Contact support
1633
The installation package is not supported on this platform.
Make sure you are installing the right package for your platform
For additional details on Windows installer return codes, please refer to: http://support.microsoft.com/kb/229683
Firmware Burning Warning Codes
1004
Failed to open the device
Contact support
1005
Could not find an image for at least one device
The firmware for your device was not found. Please try to manually burn the firmware.
1006
Found one device that has multiple images
Burn the firmware manually and select the image you want to burn.
1007
Found one device for which force update is required
Burn the firmware manually with the force flag.
1008
Found one device that has mixed versions
The firmware version or the expansion rom version does not match.
Restore Configuration Warnings
3
Failed to restore the configuration
Please see log for more details and contact the support team